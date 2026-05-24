Update* State Police Investigating Homicide In Seaford

Date Posted: Saturday, May 23rd, 2026

The Delaware State Police has identified 17-year-old Jacob Rinier Jr. of Laurel, Delaware, as the victim in the homicide that occurred in Seaford on Thursday.

Additionally, the Delaware State Police Homicide Unit has arrested 19-year-old Omar Vidro-Pacheco and obtained an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Darrin West, both of Seaford, Delaware, for murder and related charges.

On May 21, 2026, at approximately 8:45 p.m., troopers responded to the 24000 block of German Road in Seaford for a reported crash. When troopers arrived, they found the driver of the vehicle, Rinier, with an apparent gunshot wound, and began lifesaving efforts. The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he died from his injuries. A juvenile male passenger in the vehicle was also taken to an area hospital, evaluated, and released.

Detectives learned that Rinier had arranged to meet West and Vidro-Pacheco at the Concord Pond boat ramp to conduct a drug transaction. During the interaction, West pulled a handgun, pointed it into the vehicle, and ultimately shot Rinier as he accelerated away. While traveling on German Road, Rinier lost consciousness and crashed.

Responding troopers located a Hyundai Sonata, registered to Vidro-Pacheco, in the parking lot of the Concord Pond boat ramp, where the shooting occurred. While there, troopers made contact with a male subject standing across the street, identified as Vidro-Pacheco, and took him into custody without incident.

Vidro-Pacheco was transported to Troop 5, where he was charged with the offenses listed below, arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court 11, and committed to the Delaware Department of Correction on a $1,126,000 cash bond. (*Vidro-Pacheco's mugshot is not currently available)

Murder First Degree (Felony) Attempt to Commit Robbery First Degree (Felony) Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) Conspiracy First Degree (Felony)

A warrant was obtained for West's arrest, but he has not been located and remains wanted on the following charges:

Murder First Degree (Felony) Attempt to Commit Robbery First Degree (Felony) Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony) Conspiracy First Degree (Felony)

The Delaware State Police Homicide Unit continues to investigate this incident. Detectives are asking anyone with information about this case or West's whereabouts to contact Detective B. McDerby at (302) 741-2821. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at (800) 847-3333.

If you or someone you know is a victim or witness of a crime or has lost a loved one to a sudden death and needs assistance, the Delaware State Police Victim Services Unit / Delaware Victim Center. is available to offer you support and resources 24 hours a day through a toll-free hotline at 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victim Services Unit at ....

Disclaimer: Any individual charged in this release is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

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