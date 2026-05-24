CEC Gyanesh Kumar In Uttarakhand For Yamunotri Visit, Poll Prep Review

Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar on Sunday arrived at the Kharsali Helipad, the primary and closest landing point for reaching the Yamunotri Dham, during his two-day visit to Uttarakhand. The CEC will shortly depart for the Yamunotri Temple. He was received by Chief Electoral Officer Uttarakhand BVRC Purushottam, Additional Chief Electoral Officer Uttarakhand Vijay Kumar Jogdande, District Magistrate Prashant Arya, and Superintendent of Police Kamlesh Upadhyay.

CEC Reviews Electoral Roll Revision

Earlier on Saturday, CEC Kumar reviewed preparations related to the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR) during his two-day visit to Uttarakhand, including inspections of polling booths in Uttarkashi district near the India-China border. The CEC inspected polling booths in Harsil and Gangotri Assembly constituency areas and interacted with Booth Level Officers (BLOs), voters, saints and local residents regarding the electoral roll revision process.

During the visit, Kumar also travelled to Gangotri Temple along with his wife, where he offered prayers and performed special puja rituals.

Ensuring Electoral Roll Purification

According to officials, Kumar held a detailed interaction with BLOs regarding SIR mapping and related procedures. Speaking during the visit, he said Booth Level Officers were working at the grassroots level through the BLO App to identify "absent, shifted, deceased, duplicate, and foreign voters" to ensure purification of the electoral roll.

He also said efforts were being made to include all eligible citizens who had attained 18 years of age in the voter list. Praising BLO Mintu Devi for her work, Kumar said the Election Commission salutes all Booth Level Officers engaged in the SIR exercise with commitment and sincerity. He expressed confidence that BLOs across the country would continue to work with dedication and efficiency.

Promoting Local Handicrafts

During his visit to the Harsil market, Kumar also promoted local handicrafts by purchasing traditional hill caps for himself and the officials accompanying him. He said promoting local products was an important step towards building a self-reliant India and noted that products from border regions such as Harsil were linked to local livelihoods and cultural identity

Local residents and traders welcomed the gesture, saying it would encourage artisans and cottage industries in border areas. (ANI)

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