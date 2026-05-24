Aishwarya Rai Stuns At Cannes 2026 In Bold White Cheney Chan Ensemble

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan once again commanded the global fashion spotlight at the Cannes Film Festival 2026, making a striking appearance in a bold white ensemble that blended contemporary tailoring with classic Hollywood elegance. The actor and former Miss World 1994 was featured in a post by Miss India Organisation, which praised her latest red carpet outing as another standout Cannes moment. The official handle described her appearance as "yet another serve by the queen herself," highlighting her "breathtaking white" ensemble by designer Cheney Chan.

A Closer Look at the Ensemble

Departing from conventional red carpet gowns, Aishwarya opted for an avant-garde white pantsuit featuring a structured plunging blazer paired with sharply tailored trousers. The monochrome look was elevated with intricate embellishments running along the sides of the outfit, adding texture and detail to the sleek silhouette.

The defining element of the ensemble was a dramatic feathered cape that framed her shoulders before flowing into a sweeping train. The oversized cape brought a sense of vintage cinema glamour to the red carpet while maintaining a distinctly modern edge.

Styled with her signature brunette waves left open, Aishwarya completed the look with sophisticated makeup. Photographed mid-stride on Cannes' iconic red steps, the actor exuded confidence and poise.

A Cannes Veteran

The Miss India Organisation described her appearance as "elegant, commanding, and timeless," adding that Aishwarya once again proved why her Cannes appearances continue to become defining fashion moments. This year marks Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 24th appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, reinforcing her enduring association with the international event and beauty brand L'Oreal Paris. (ANI)

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