Marco Rubio's India Visit A Key Step To Rebuild Trust: Ex-Diplomat

Former Indian diplomat Yashvardhan Kumar Sinha termed the visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio to India as highly significant, saying it marks an important step in rebuilding trust in India-US relations and strengthening cooperation within the Quad framework. Speaking to ANI on Saturday, Sinha said Rubio's visit comes at a crucial juncture and emphasised the importance of high-level diplomatic engagement between the two countries amid evolving geopolitical and strategic challenges. He said, "It's an extremely important visit because the Secretary of State in the US administration occupies a very special position in the warrants of precedence there and plays a very important role... In the last year or more, there has been a disruption in our relationship. The whole issue now is of building trust... There would be very in-depth discussions between the two sides... The visit, bilaterally and in the context of the Quad, is extremely important."

US Reinforces Commitment with New Embassy Facility

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor highlighted the inauguration of the new Support Annex Building at the US Embassy in New Delhi and said the facility reflects America's continued commitment to enhancing cooperation with India and improving services for citizens.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor highlighted the inauguration of the new Support Annex Building at the US Embassy in New Delhi and said the facility reflects America's continued commitment to enhancing cooperation with India and improving services for citizens. In a post on X, Gor stated, "I was honored to join US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at the dedication ceremony for our new Support Annex Building, which will house our management and consular sections in New Delhi. This modern facility reflects our commitment to serving the American and Indian people more effectively, while supporting the enduring strength of the U.S.-India partnership." I was honored to join @SecRubio at the dedication ceremony for our new Support Annex Building, which will house our management and consular sections in New Delhi. This modern facility reflects our commitment to serving the American and Indian people more effectively, while... twitter/zxL8fAfE5G - Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) May 24, 2026

Celebrating 250 Years of American Independence

Gor also hosted a gathering marking 250 years of American independence in the presence of Rubio and senior Indian dignitaries, including External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar, Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu. Celebrating 250 years of American independence and excellence! Delighted to host @SecRubio at Roosevelt House this evening for a wonderful gathering with our friends and partners from the Indian government and business community, including @DrSJaishankar, @PiyushGoyal,... twitter/BaVN6HW50m - Ambassador Sergio Gor (@USAmbIndia) May 24, 2026

In another post on X, Gor said, "Celebrating 250 years of American independence and excellence! Delighted to host US Secretary of State Marco Rubio at Roosevelt House this evening for a wonderful gathering with our friends and partners from the Indian government and business community, including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Union Minister of Commerce Piyush Goyal, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri and Lieutenant Governor of Delhi Taranjit Singh Sandhu."

Rubio Meets PM Modi, Discusses Iran

During his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi, Rubio also stressed that the United States would not allow Iran to hold the global energy market hostage, signalling Washington's continued focus on global energy security and regional stability. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)