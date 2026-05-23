Egypt Champions Six Global Health Resolutions At WHO Assembly

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Egypt played a leading role at the 79th World Health Assembly in Geneva, where six international health resolutions spearheaded by the country were adopted, underscoring its growing influence in shaping global health policy.

Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghaffar said the resolutions addressed key areas including personalised medicine, metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease, stroke, teleradiology, pharmacovigilance, and radiation and health. Together, they aim to strengthen health systems and advance the global health agenda in line with sustainable development goals and universal health coverage.

The personalised medicine resolution calls for tailoring healthcare to patients' genetic and biological profiles, alongside a global action plan to integrate this approach into national systems. Another resolution placed metabolic dysfunction-associated fatty liver disease firmly within the global non-communicable diseases agenda, focusing on prevention, early detection, and treatment.

On stroke, member states agreed to enhance prevention, treatment, and rehabilitation services, while improving integration across healthcare systems to reduce mortality and disability. The teleradiology resolution promotes wider access to digital diagnostic services, particularly in underserved areas, and encourages the use of artificial intelligence and digital health technologies.

Further measures strengthen pharmacovigilance systems to monitor adverse drug reactions and ensure safe medicine use, while bolstering preparedness for radiation-related risks and emergencies.

Abdel Ghaffar stressed that Egypt continues to advocate for the priorities of developing countries in international forums, supporting equitable access to healthcare and modern medical technologies. He added that the adoption of these resolutions reinforces Egypt's position as a reliable partner in multilateral health efforts and a driver of global policy innovation.