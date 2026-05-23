Qatar Charity Inaugurates Multi-Service Center In Nouakchott

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has officially inaugurated a new multi-service center in the Mauritanian capital of Nouakchott. Funded by Qatar's benefactors, the facility is designed to strengthen social development, upgrade basic services, and provide an integrated package of educational, health, Islamic, and economic services to the local population.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mr. Beitellah Ould Ahmed Laswed, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs and His Excellency Mr. Shaheen bin Ali Al-Kaabi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Mauritania, as well as several government officials and local representatives.

Development Impact

During the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Omer Abdelaziz Mohamed, Country Director of Qatar Charity's Mauritania Branch, stated that the establishment of this integrated development facility in Toujounine, in the Nouakchott North Region, reflects the organization's approach of implementing projects that bring together multiple essential services in one location to maximize development blade-->

He added that the center features a mosque to promote Islamic values, a school to educate future generations, and a clinic to provide healthcare in the district. It also includes social spaces and endowment-based commercial shops that will contribute to the sustainability and operation of the facility.

Shared Vision

HE Shaheen bin Ali Al-Kaabi, Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Mauritania, thanked Qatar Charity for its development efforts in Mauritania through implementing vital projects in education, health, water, and economic empowerment, reflecting its commitment to its noble humanitarian mission.

The Ambassador emphasized that the project represents a practical expression of the deep-rooted historical relations between Qatar and Mauritania, built on mutual respect, fraternity, and a shared vision for achieving comprehensive and sustainable development. He noted that this aligns with the aspirations of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar and HE President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani to promote human development, ensure dignified living standards, and support stability and growth.

Addressing Essential Needs

Mr. El Hadrami Ould Sidi Mohamed, Deputy Mayor of Toujounine Municipality, emphasized that the center addresses urgent needs in the area. He pointed out that the neighborhood previously lacked a mosque, faced limited healthcare coverage, and experienced overcrowding in schools. He described the project as a comprehensive solution that will meet several essential community needs.

He thanked Qatar Charity for its partnership with the municipality on multiple development projects, and expressed his gratitude to Qatar's leadership, government, citizens, and philanthropists, voicing his pride in the growing bilateral relations between the two countries.

Continued Efforts

Mr. Beitellah Ould Ahmed Laswed, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Islamic Affairs, expressed his pleasure in participating in the inauguration of this highly significant multi-service center, which is expected to play a leading developmental role. He thanked Qatar Charity for supporting the government's development efforts, emphasizing that this project represents a new milestone in strengthening fruitful cooperation and relations between the two countries under their respective leaderships.

Qatar Charity has previously constructed several multi-service centers in various regions, including Tintane, Djonaba, Ouad Naga, Takilalet, R'Kiz, and Boutilimit, with another center currently under construction in Kiffa.

Qatar Charity Nouakchott economic services Social Development