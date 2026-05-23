Qatar Charity Project Boosts Support For Vulnerable Groups In Sudan

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has implemented a project aimed at strengthening the resilience of vulnerable communities and supporting them through livelihood assistance, food security, and healthcare interventions across four Sudanese states: River Nile, Sennar, Al Jazirah, and the Red Sea. The initiative is funded by generous donations from benefactors in Qatar.

During his participation in distributing food baskets to the visually impaired, physically disabled, and the elderly in the Singa locality of Sennar State, Musa Mohammed Mohammed Ahmed, Representative of the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC) in the state, expressed the appreciation of Sennar's executive and humanitarian authorities to the government and people of Qatar for their continuous support in health, water, and food sectors. Launching the aid convoy, he called for the continuation of this support in the coming blade-->

Vulnerable Groups

For his part, Mr. Al-Rashid Mohammed Hussein Ayad, Head of the Blind Union in Singa Locality, stated that Qatar has never stopped supporting them during difficult times, highlighting its recent food aid aimed at boosting the resilience of the most vulnerable social segments, particularly persons with disabilities and the visually impaired.

Meanwhile, Mr. Majdi Al-Tayeb, Director of the Al-Noor Center, expressed his gratitude to Qatar Charity for providing 100 food baskets to the visually impaired in coordination with the Humanitarian Aid Commission in Sennar State, adding, "We thank them all for their efforts, and may Allah reward the blade-->

Dr. Tariq Osman, Acting Country Director of Qatar Charity's Sudan Branch, stated that the distribution of baskets containing essential food items to the most vulnerable groups will continue. He noted that the project includes 3,130 food baskets, with 700 baskets allocated to Sennar State. Each basket contains 10 kg of sugar, 10 kg of rice, 10 kg of flour, 16 packs of vermicelli, 16 packs of pasta, 5 liters of cooking oil, and tea.

The launch of the food baskets in Sennar State comes days after Qatar Charity's teams distributed aid in River Nile and Red Sea states. This is part of a larger project to enhance the resilience of vulnerable groups across several Sudanese states, benefiting approximately 18,780 individuals across the four states of Red Sea, River Nile, Sennar, and Al Jazirah.

Qatar Charity vulnerable communities food security Humanitarian Aid Commission