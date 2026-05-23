Qatar Takes 2022 Legacy To UN Stage

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The whistle in Doha may have blown long ago, but the echo carries still. At the United Nations Headquarters in New York, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy (SC) - represented by Managing Director His Excellency Hassan al-Thawadi - joined a high-level reception to mark World Football Day, a celebration of the imprint left by the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 even as the world looks ahead to the next chapter.

Hosted by the Permanent Mission of Qatar to the UN under the theme "From FIFA World Cup 2022 to FIFA World Cup 2026: A Legacy in Motion," the gathering traced a thread that runs from the floodlights of Lusail to the stadiums of North America, where the United States, Canada and Mexico will share hosting duties this summer.

It was a moment, al-Thawadi suggested, that always belonged to more than one nation. "For the Arab world and the Middle East, Qatar 2022 was a moment of pride that belonged to far more than one country," he told the reception. "It proved that a region too often defined by others could host the world on its own terms with warmth, excellence and a story worth telling."

That story, he made clear, was never meant to end with the final whistle. "We never intended the tournament to be a moment in isolation," he said. "From the day we won the bid, our ambition was to build something that would outlast the final whistle - in infrastructure, in expertise, and in the connections forged between people. Today, we see that ambition come to fruition as the lessons learned in Doha continue to shape how the world delivers its greatest sporting experiences."

Those lessons are now being packed and posted abroad. The SC and FIFA recently signed a knowledge and expertise transfer Memorandum of Understanding to support the delivery of the 2026 finals. Under it, a dedicated team of SC experts from Qatar has fanned out across Host Cities in the United States and Canada, sharing what they know across a wide span of operations, while a second contingent observes the choreography of a tournament stretched across three nations and two borders.

The pedigree is hard to argue with. As the first World Cup staged in the Middle East and the Arab world, Qatar 2022 rewrote the benchmarks for innovation, operational efficiency and fan experience, offering a compact, sustainability-minded blueprint that has since informed how major events are delivered the world over.

Doha has scarcely paused for breath since. The country went on to host the AFC Asian Cup in 2023, and in 2025 wrote a fresh entry in the record books by staging the finals of three FIFA competitions in the space of three weeks - the inaugural 48-team FIFA U-17 World Cup, the FIFA Intercontinental Cup and the FIFA Arab Cup.

And the welcome mat stays out. Later this year Qatar opens its doors again for the second of five consecutive editions of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, running from 19 November to 13 December - proof, if any were needed, that the legacy is still very much in motion.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 World Football Day