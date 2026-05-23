“Any Good News?” - The Question That Quietly Hurts Newly Married Couples

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) There is a beautiful tradition in our society that we share each other's joys and sorrows. Congratulating others on happy occasions and standing by them in difficult times is a wonderful human quality. However, sometimes this very tradition becomes painful when we start considering it our right - or even our duty - to unnecessarily interfere in other people's personal lives.

One common and unfortunate example of this is when relatives and friends begin asking newly married couples, just a few days after their wedding,“Any good news?”

On the surface, this question may seem innocent, affectionate, and a way of showing closeness, but behind it lies a social pressure that can become a source of mental, emotional, and psychological distress for newly married couples. Only those who go through this phase themselves can truly understand its impact.

Just weeks or months after marriage, this question stops being“just a question” and gradually turns into taunts, indirect remarks, and toxic conversations disguised as“concern.” Such behavior slowly affects the relationship between husband and wife and creates unnecessary pressure between them.

Women are often the biggest targets of this situation. In our society, delays in having children are almost always blamed on the woman. Taunts from in-laws, meaningful glances from sisters-in-law and mothers-in-law, and whispers in family gatherings can make a woman's life extremely difficult.

Also Read: Sleeping With an Open Mouth? Your Body May Be Warning You of a Hidden Health Problem

Sometimes she is even made to hear that perhaps“there is something wrong with her” or that she“brought bad luck to the family.” Some people go so far as to say that if the situation continues, the man may need to marry again because“an heir is necessary.”

This pressure is not limited to women alone; men are affected as well. If a couple does not have children soon after marriage, society immediately begins questioning the man's capability and masculinity, causing severe mental stress.

Linking masculinity to having children is an unscientific and harmful mindset that weakens men emotionally from within. Many men fall victim to inferiority complexes and psychological stress because of this pressure, which negatively impacts their lives, relationships, and health.

According to psychologists, unnecessary interference in other people's lives is a serious social issue. Questions like“Any good news yet?” create mental pressure, anxiety, and tension in relationships for newly married couples, which can sometimes lead to depression and severe mental health problems.

When a couple is already trying to adjust to a new environment, understand one another, and strengthen their relationship, such questions can create distance between them.

The real issue is that every couple's circumstances are different, and the decision to have children is entirely personal. No third person has the right to interfere in such matters.

Many couples choose to wait due to financial conditions, education, or career goals, while in some cases, delays in having children are a test from (Allah Almighty), something beyond human control.

According to gynecologists, there can be many medical reasons behind delays in conception, related to both men and women, including hormonal imbalances, physical weaknesses, reproductive health issues, mental stress, and unhealthy lifestyles.

Continuous mental stress can produce hormones in the body that make conception even more difficult. This is why a peaceful and supportive environment is extremely important for such couples.

That is why it is essential that we respect other people's lives and boundaries. Unnecessary questions and comments can become a source of emotional pain for someone.

True humanity lies in giving others peace, not becoming the reason for their suffering. Sometimes silence and respect are the greatest forms of compassion.

Note: This article reflects the personal opinion of the writer, and the organization is not necessarily required to agree with it.