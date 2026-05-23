Trump Hails End Of 'The Late Show' As Host Stephen Colbert Bows Out

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Paul McCartney led an all-star lineup for the final episode of 'The Late Show' as frontman Stephen Colbert bowed out after broadcaster CBS cancelled his show as it courted US President Donald Trump.

But one A-lister who eluded the comic to the end was the pope, whom Colbert, a devout Catholic, had long touted as his dream guest.

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"The pope, who was definitely my guest tonight, has canceled," Colbert joked, blaming a dispute over hotdogs before McCartney appeared to rapturous cheers.

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Trump hailed the end of the show and derided Colbert as the program concluded a decade-long run after being axed by broadcaster CBS. "Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long!" Trump posted on his Truth Social platform.

"No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person. You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he's finally gone!" he added.

Trump has long been a fierce critic of Colbert and other late-night talk show hosts on major networks for their jabs at him and alleged liberal bias.

The show, which Colbert has hosted since 2015, was axed after he mocked the broadcaster for a $16 million settlement with Trump for allegedly "maliciously" editing an interview with his Democratic election rival Kamala Harris.

CBS has insisted the decision to cancel 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert', the ratings leader in the time slot, was purely financial - and was unrelated to lobbying efforts by its parent company Paramount to win government approval for its $8.4 billion merger with Skydance Media.

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