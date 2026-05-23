European Stocks Hit One-Month High As Regional Markets Rally

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: European stock markets closed higher on Friday, with major regional indices reaching their strongest levels in more than a month amid broad investor optimism and gains across key sectors.

The pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index rose 0.73% to finish at 625.12 points, marking its biggest weekly gain in over a month and extending a positive run for European equities.

Among the region's leading national markets, Germany posted the strongest performance. The DAX in Frankfurt climbed 1.31% to close at 24,928.39 points, supported by strong industrial and technology shares.

France's CAC 40 advanced 0.53% to 8,128.46 points, while Britain's FTSE 100 edged up 0.03% to end the session at 10,474.73 points.

Market analysts said investor sentiment was lifted by easing concerns over inflation and expectations that major central banks could move towards more accommodative monetary policies later this year.

The gains reflect growing confidence among investors despite continuing geopolitical tensions and uncertainty surrounding the global economic outlook.