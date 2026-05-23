Bihar Minister Attacks Online 'Cockroach Janata Party' Phenomenon

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, May 23 (IANS) A political controversy erupted in Bihar after senior BJP leader and Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Dilip Jaiswal launched a sharp attack on the social media-driven“Cockroach Janata Party”, which has recently gained attention online.

Speaking in Katihar during the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay training campaign, Jaiswal criticised individuals associated with the online initiative, describing them as directionless people with no constructive contribution to society.

The Minister alleged that unemployed youths were attempting to mislead the country through such activities and asserted that India's democratic system was strong enough to withstand such trends.

During his remarks, Jaiswal used controversial expressions comparing such individuals to cockroaches and rats, claiming they could not weaken Indian democracy.

His comments triggered debate in political circles and across social media platforms, especially as the“Cockroach Janata Party” itself emerged as an internet phenomenon shortly after remarks made by Justice Surya Kant during a court hearing on May 15.

During the hearing, Justice Surya Kant had remarked that some unemployed youths, unable to establish themselves professionally, tended to spread everywhere like cockroaches.

The observation later drew criticism, following which the judge clarified that his remarks had been misunderstood.

The following day, a social media user identified as Abhijeet Dipke reportedly shared a Google Form on X inviting registrations for the so-called“Cockroach Janata Party”.

What initially began as satire and internet humour soon gained traction online, evolving into a broader expression of public frustration, political satire and commentary on unemployment and governance issues.

During his interaction with the media, Dilip Jaiswal also commented on debates in West Bengal regarding demands for stricter restrictions on cow slaughter during Eid al-Adha.

He stated that cows hold religious significance in Sanatan Dharma and emphasised his support for cow protection.

The Minister's remarks on both issues have since fuelled wider political and social discussions.