Qatar University's Department Of Nutrition Sciences Brings 'Smart Start' Online

The Department of Nutrition Sciences at Qatar University (QU)'s College of Health Sciences organised the annual“Smart Start” campaign through an innovative online format.

The campaign engaged primary schoolchildren within Qatar and across the region through live, interactive sessions delivered in both Arabic and English.

The sessions were designed to suit the target age groups and incorporated interactive educational methods and digital games.

The campaign aims to promote awareness of healthy nutrition and active lifestyles among children in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030, particularly in the areas of human and social development.

The initiative focused on fostering healthy habits from an early age and supporting national efforts to build a healthier and more informed society.

Students from the Department of Human Nutrition led both sessions, designing culturally relevant interactive activities that included educational games and quizzes across multiple gaming platforms.

Parents were also encouraged to participate alongside their children to enrich the learning experience.

The Arabic-language session focused on“My Healthy Plate”: planning balanced meals using culturally familiar foods and“Why Does Sport Matter?” raising awareness about the importance of physical activity in supporting health, concentration, and healthy growth.

It also introduced children to“Where is Sugar Hiding?” which highlighted hidden sources of sugar in commonly consumed foods and encouraged healthier alternatives.

The English-language session covered three main topics:“MyPlate: Plan for Power”, introducing the five food groups and how to build a balanced plate;“Lunchbox Hero”, providing practical guidance for preparing healthy and balanced school meals; and“Mind the Sugar”, raising awareness about hidden sugars in everyday foods and beverages while suggesting suitable healthy alternatives.

The sessions witnessed strong engagement from children and families at both the local and regional levels.

This initiative reflects the QU's commitment to strengthening its role as a leading national institution in education and community outreach by developing innovative educational programmes that help prepare a generation more aware of health and nutrition and better equipped to adopt healthy, sustainable lifestyles.

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