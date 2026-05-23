WHO Members Note Argentina's Withdrawal Letter

MENAFN - Jordan Times) GENEVA - The World Health Organisation's member states on Friday noted Argentina's notification of withdrawal from the UN agency and said they would always welcome full cooperation from Buenos Aires.

At the 79th annual World Health Assembly of member states, the WHO's decision-making body, countries had to consider Argentina's wish to follow the United States and leave the body.

The assembly considered several proposals regarding Argentina's withdrawal notification, and agreed a compromise text by consensus.

The assembly "noted" the communication received by UN chief Antonio Guterres on March 17, 2025 notifying him that Argentina withdraws from the WHO, "effective one year after the receipt of that letter".

The assembly "resolves that while the World Health Organization will always welcome the Argentine Republic's full co-operation... it is not considered that any further action at this stage is desirable", the approved, brief resolution said.

Norway and Paraguay were the main drivers behind the compromise.

Buenos Aires was a minor contributor to the WHO's budget. The G20 country's membership fees for 2024 and 2025 were around $4.1 million a year.

A report by WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in January recalled that in 1949-1950, seven member states -- including the Soviet Union, Czechoslovakia and Bulgaria, issued notice saying they no longer considered themselves members.

When they resumed participation, the assembly decided they would pay a "token payment" for the period when their membership was inactive.

The resolution adopted Friday used exactly the same language as member states did in 1950.

WHO 'not a social club'

Sigrid Kranawetter, the WHO's governing bodies director, said: "I don't like to use the word withdrawal because it's legally not correct".

The WHO is "not a social club" and "you don't stop your membership," Kranawetter said.

"There is no need for anyone who accepts the WHO constitution to withdraw from it, because you do not give up any part of your sovereignty when you accept the WHO constitution.

"If you stop engaging, if you stop working, that is the prerogative of a sovereign state. You can do that any time."

She noted that with the recent hantavirus outbreak, "WHO is there to support", and had been "working with Argentina on hantavirus very closely".

In the assembly, China asked whether departing members could still participate in WHO frameworks.

"Global public health is a whole and cannot be divided; no country can stay out of it," its representative said.

The African group, represented by Sierra Leone, said it "regrets any development that diminishes WHO's universality, and encourages continued dialogue with the member states concerned".

Argentina's neighbours Bolivia and Chile said they recognised and respected Buenos Aires' sovereign decision.