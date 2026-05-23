NAFFCO Group Signs Strategic Aviation Safety MOU With Fujairah International Airport, Department Of Civil Aviation, Gove...

MENAFN - AETOSWire) NAFFCO Group has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Department of Civil Aviation, Government of Fujairah and Fujairah International Airport during the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience (ISNR), reinforcing its commitment to advancing aviation safety and emergency response infrastructure in the UAE.

The agreement focuses on strengthening airport emergency preparedness through the supply of Firefighting Training Center. These initiatives are designed to enhance operational efficiency, response readiness, and alignment with international aviation safety standards.

The MOU was signed by NAFFCO Group CEO Eng. Khalid Al Khatib and Group Managing Director Mr. Ali Khalid Al Khatib, along with Capt. Esmaeil M. Al Boloushi, General Manager of Fujairah International Airport, and Ebraheem Al Qallaf, Deputy General Manager of Fujairah International Airport. The agreement establishes collaboration in both operational assets deployment and specialized aviation firefighting training through the NAFFCO Training Academy.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Mr. Ali Khalid Al Khatib stated that the partnership reflects NAFFCO's continued commitment to delivering advanced firefighting technologies, emergency response systems, and world-class training infrastructure aligned with global aviation safety standards.

The agreement highlights the importance of collaboration and innovation in strengthening aviation resilience, enhancing emergency preparedness, and supporting the UAE's vision for world-class airport safety and operational excellence.

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