HYPE Rally Puts Hyperliquid In Spotlight Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Hyperliquid's HYPE token has pushed beyond its former record, turning a sharp 24-hour rally into one of the most closely watched moves in the digital-asset market as trading volumes, exchange activity and listed-product demand converge around the decentralised derivatives platform.

HYPE traded above $62 after gaining strongly through the week, surpassing the previous peak near $59 set in September 2025. The move lifted the token into the upper tier of crypto assets by market value, with live market data placing its capitalisation above $15bn and 24-hour turnover above $1.4bn during the surge. That level of activity has reinforced Hyperliquid's position as a major venue in the fast-expanding market for perpetual futures, where traders use contracts without expiry dates to take leveraged positions on crypto and other assets.

Momentum has been supported by a combination of speculative buying, rising institutional interest and greater visibility for investment products linked to HYPE. Bitwise began trading a spot Hyperliquid exchange-traded product under the BHYP ticker on the New York Stock Exchange this month, offering exposure to the token with a staking component. 21Shares has also advanced its Hyperliquid product plans, while filings from other asset managers have widened expectations that HYPE could become part of the next wave of altcoin-linked investment vehicles.

ETF-linked demand remains small compared with Bitcoin and Ether products, but it has had a disproportionate effect because HYPE's free float and market depth are narrower than those of larger tokens. Early inflows into Hyperliquid-linked funds have coincided with stronger spot buying, higher derivatives activity and renewed attention from traders looking for assets with both protocol revenue and exchange-utility narratives. See also WLFI slide puts AI Financial under strain See also WLFI slide puts AI Financial under strain Hyperliquid's core appeal rests on its role as a high-performance blockchain built around on-chain order books and perpetual futures trading. Unlike many decentralised exchanges that rely on automated market makers, Hyperliquid uses an order-book model closer to centralised venues, while keeping settlement and activity on its own Layer 1 network. The platform supports spot trading, perpetual contracts and high-leverage instruments, placing it at the centre of a market structure increasingly favoured by active crypto traders. Perpetual futures have become one of the largest segments in digital assets. Global volumes in these products far exceed spot crypto turnover, driven by round-the-clock trading, leverage and demand for rapid exposure to volatile tokens. Hyperliquid has benefited from that shift by attracting liquidity from professional traders, retail users and market makers seeking decentralised alternatives to offshore centralised exchanges. Stronger protocol activity has also sharpened focus on HYPE's token economics. The asset is used within the Hyperliquid ecosystem, while platform-linked mechanisms, staking demand and buyback expectations have helped frame the token as more than a simple governance instrument. That has appealed to investors looking for crypto assets with measurable revenue links, although the relationship between protocol usage and token valuation remains sensitive to market sentiment. The rally has not removed the risks surrounding HYPE. Its sharp price rise has made it vulnerable to profit-taking, especially if ETF inflows slow or leveraged positions unwind. Perpetual futures markets can amplify losses when funding rates rise and crowded trades reverse. Wider crypto-market weakness, regulatory action or security concerns across decentralised finance could also weigh on sentiment. See also Shiba Inu slips as rally meets resistance See also Shiba Inu slips as rally meets resistance Regulatory scrutiny is another important factor. Perpetual futures remain a sensitive area for policymakers because of leverage, retail access and offshore trading structures. While clearer rules in major markets could help established players, tighter controls could reduce trading intensity or limit access for some users. Hyperliquid's decentralised model gives it resilience, but it does not isolate the platform from broader pressure on high-risk crypto products. Arabian Post – Crypto News Network