Dubai Maritime City Expands Office Capacity Arabian Post

The new tower, located in the Commercial District of Dubai Maritime City, was completed in 20 months and had secured leasing commitments for 78 per cent of its space before opening. The development adds 125 waterfront office units ranging from 40 square metres to 980 square metres, targeting maritime operators, logistics companies, trade service providers and businesses seeking proximity to ports, ship-repair facilities and free-zone services.

Maritime Business Centre 2 offers two categories of office space: fully fitted plug-and-play units for companies seeking immediate occupancy, and shell-and-core offices for tenants that want to customise layouts and branding. The tower also includes a wellness floor, gym, recreational areas, retail outlets, food and beverage spaces, and 480 parking bays, including provision for electric and hybrid vehicles and People of Determination.

Dubai Maritime City's headquarters and Jafza's licensing department have relocated to the new centre, giving the tower an administrative role within the district as well as a commercial one. The move is expected to support companies seeking licensing, client servicing and operational coordination from a single location inside the maritime cluster.

Ahmed Al Hammadi, chief operating officer of Dubai Maritime City, said strong pre-leasing demand showed continued confidence in the district as a strategic destination for maritime and trade-related businesses. He said the project reflected DP World's wider move into integrated urban and economic zones built around core infrastructure.

See also Chanel ballet arrives at Dubai Opera

The opening was attended by Abdulla Bin Damithan, chairman of the Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation; Abdulla Al Hashmi, global chief operating officer for Parks and Economic Zones at DP World; Ahmed Alhammadi; Eng Abdulla Belhoul, chief executive of Trakhees; and senior DP World executives.

The centre strengthens Dubai Maritime City's position as a specialised maritime and commercial hub between Port Rashid and Dubai Drydocks, with direct road links to the wider city and access to port, marine services and logistics infrastructure. The district combines industrial, commercial and marine-service activity, giving operators a base near repair yards, workshops, warehouses, showrooms and trade support services.

The launch comes as Dubai's office market remains tight, particularly for high-quality space with flexible layouts and immediate availability. Average office rents across the city have remained elevated after several years of strong growth, while new business formation has continued to support demand for smaller and mid-sized units. Demand has been especially visible among companies seeking fitted space, shorter set-up times and locations connected to transport and trade infrastructure.

Dubai Maritime City's new tower responds to that shift by offering divisible floorplates and ready-to-use offices in a district focused on maritime and logistics activity. The 40-square-metre units are likely to appeal to smaller service providers and specialist consultancies, while larger units of up to 980 square metres give established operators room to consolidate teams or expand regional functions.

DP World has been broadening its economic-zone and logistics property portfolio beyond port operations, using commercial districts, free zones and integrated business parks to capture demand from companies seeking access to supply-chain networks. Dubai Maritime City fits that strategy by linking office space with maritime services, licensing functions and nearby industrial capacity.

See also Dubai parking fees set for VAT rise

The development also comes against a backdrop of rising competition among Gulf business hubs to attract shipping, logistics, insurance, technology and trade-finance companies. Dubai's advantage lies in its port infrastructure, aviation links, free-zone ecosystem and established corporate services sector, but the cost and availability of premium office space have become more important considerations for expanding companies.