Markus Joke Sends Dogecoin Chatter Higher Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix">Dogecoin's volatile online following has seized on a playful remark by co-creator Billy Markus after he floated the idea of a $20 trillion valuation for DOGE, reigniting speculative debate around the meme token even as its market price remains near a fraction of its 2021 peak.

Markus, who posts on X under the name Shibetoshi Nakamoto, is known for sharp, ironic commentary on cryptocurrency culture. His latest remark was widely read as humour rather than a formal price forecast, but it still drew strong attention from traders, meme-coin enthusiasts and crypto commentators eager for signs of renewed momentum in Dogecoin. At current circulating supply levels of roughly 170 billion DOGE, a $20 trillion market value would imply a token price of about $117, an extraordinary leap from trading levels around 10 cents.

That scale places the comment firmly in the realm of internet theatre. A $20 trillion valuation would exceed the market capitalisation of the world's largest listed companies by a wide margin and would put Dogecoin above most major global asset classes. Even at its 2021 high near 74 cents, Dogecoin's valuation remained far below such figures. The gap underlines the difference between community-driven hype and the financial reality of a token whose appeal has long rested on humour, virality and speculative trading.

Dogecoin was created in 2013 by Markus and Jackson Palmer as a parody of the cryptocurrency boom, using the Doge internet meme as its identity. What began as a joke later became one of the most traded digital assets, helped by retail enthusiasm, social media campaigns and endorsements from high-profile figures including Elon Musk. The token's simplicity and low unit price made it attractive to retail investors during the 2021 bull market, when meme coins became a powerful force across crypto exchanges. See also Trading discounts platform targets cost-conscious dealers See also Trading discounts platform targets cost-conscious dealers Market conditions now are more restrained. DOGE has been trading close to the 10-cent level, with a market value near $17 billion and daily turnover above $1 billion. The token has shown bouts of resilience, but it remains highly sensitive to shifts in risk appetite, Bitcoin's direction, exchange liquidity and whale activity. Large holders have accumulated hundreds of millions of DOGE during periods of weakness, a pattern traders often view as constructive, though such movements can also intensify volatility if sentiment turns. The latest burst of attention comes as Dogecoin attempts to defend technical support around the 10-cent zone. Traders have been watching resistance near the 11-to-12-cent range, where failed breakouts have repeatedly capped gains. A decisive move above that area could draw momentum buyers, while a break lower could revive concern that retail demand remains too shallow to sustain a broader rally. Institutional channels have added another layer to Dogecoin's evolution. The launch of Dogecoin-linked investment products has given some investors regulated exposure to the token, marking a shift from its origins as an online joke. Yet demand for such products has been uneven, and flows have not matched the scale seen in Bitcoin or Ether funds. That contrast reflects Dogecoin's unusual position: it is widely recognised, deeply liquid and culturally powerful, but it lacks the developer ecosystem, revenue model or utility narrative used to support valuations in other parts of the crypto market. Supporters argue that Dogecoin's strength lies precisely in its community. The token remains one of the most recognisable crypto brands, with fast settlement, low transaction costs and a long operating history. Its advocates see potential in payment use cases, online tipping and possible integrations with social media or digital wallets. Any credible adoption by a major platform would likely trigger renewed buying interest. See also SEC weighs tokenised equity trading path See also SEC weighs tokenised equity trading path Arabian Post – Crypto News Network