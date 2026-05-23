Quantum Risk Shadows Bitcoin Hoards Arabian Post

Glassnode's analysis estimates that 6.04 million Bitcoin, or 30.2 per cent of issued supply, sit in formats or usage patterns that could become vulnerable if quantum machines become powerful enough to derive private keys from public keys. The finding does not imply an immediate attack vector, but it gives investors, custodians and developers a clearer picture of where exposure is concentrated across the network.

Bitcoin relies on elliptic curve cryptography, where ownership is protected by private keys linked mathematically to public keys. Many standard Bitcoin addresses do not reveal public keys until funds are spent. Once a public key is visible on-chain, however, a sufficiently capable quantum computer running Shor's algorithm could, in theory, calculate the corresponding private key and move the coins before the legitimate owner can respond.

Glassnode splits the exposure into two broad categories. Structural exposure accounts for about 1.92 million Bitcoin, or 9.6 per cent of issued supply. This includes early pay-to-public-key outputs associated with Bitcoin's first years, legacy multisignature arrangements, and some Taproot-related structures where public keys are visible by design. A portion of these coins may be dormant, lost, or controlled by holders who cannot easily migrate them.

Operational exposure is larger, at roughly 4.12 million Bitcoin, or 20.6 per cent of supply. This arises mostly from address reuse, a practice where users continue receiving funds at an address whose public key has already been revealed through a previous spend. That makes wallet hygiene a central issue rather than merely a protocol design question.

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Exchanges are a major focus of the analysis. Around 1.66 million Bitcoin linked to trading platforms fall into the operationally exposed category, making up roughly 40 per cent of that bucket. The exposure differs sharply among platforms, reflecting choices in custody architecture, reserve management and address rotation. Glassnode cautions that such figures should not be treated as solvency warnings or security rankings, but they point to areas where custodians could reduce visible risk through better wallet practices.

Sovereign holdings appear less exposed in the dataset. Coins linked to the United States, United Kingdom and El Salvador show no public-key exposure under Glassnode's classification, reflecting either modern custody arrangements or limited reuse of vulnerable address types.

The debate has gained urgency after quantum research suggested that breaking widely used elliptic-curve systems may require fewer resources than earlier estimates assumed. Current machines remain far short of the scale needed to compromise Bitcoin keys, but progress in error correction, algorithm optimisation and hardware design has narrowed the comfort zone for cryptographic migration. The issue is not whether quantum theft is possible today, but how long decentralised networks need to prepare before the risk becomes practical.

Bitcoin developers and security researchers are already discussing migration paths. One proposal, known as BIP-360, would introduce quantum-resistant transaction formats. Another, BIP-361, has drawn sharper controversy because it proposes a phased sunset for vulnerable legacy signatures, potentially freezing coins that fail to migrate by a deadline. Supporters argue that doing nothing could leave exposed coins open to theft; critics say freezing old holdings would violate Bitcoin's core principle that valid keys should retain control indefinitely.

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The policy context is also changing. Post-quantum cryptography standards have already been finalised for wider digital infrastructure, giving banks, governments and technology firms a clearer path towards quantum-safe encryption and digital signatures. Bitcoin faces a harder transition because it depends on broad social consensus, miner adoption, wallet upgrades, exchange coordination and user action across a global network with no central authority.

The timing of the Glassnode analysis intersects with fresh remarks from Binance founder Changpeng Zhao, who has suggested that Asian governments and institutions may accumulate Bitcoin quietly rather than announce formal reserve strategies. His view reflects a broader market argument that strategic buyers in Asia could favour gradual acquisition to avoid price disruption and political scrutiny.

Arabian Post – Crypto News Network