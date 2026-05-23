After Mizoram, Nagaland Steps Up ASF Curbs Amid Fears Of Heavy Losses To Pig Farmers

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima/Aizawl, May 23 (IANS) After Mizoram, the Nagaland government has intensified surveillance and containment measures following the outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in several parts of the state, officials said on Saturday.

A senior official of Nagaland's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services (AHVS) Department said that district administrations in the affected areas have imposed restrictions on the import, transport and sale of pigs and pork products to prevent further spread of the disease.

The AHVS Directorate said that it is closely monitoring the outbreak through district veterinary officers and field staff who are actively engaged in surveillance, containment operations, awareness campaigns, sample collection and implementation of bio-security measures.

ASF is a highly contagious viral disease that affects pigs, though it does not infect humans and is not considered a public health concern. However, officials said that the disease causes severe economic losses to pig farmers and requires immediate reporting and strict preventive measures.

The department appealed to pig farmers, traders, transporters, village councils, colony authorities and the public to cooperate fully with the veterinary authorities during the ongoing crisis.

The AHVS issued a five-point advisory asking people to immediately report any sudden illness or death of pigs to the nearest veterinary institution or office, avoid unauthorised movement and transportation of pigs and pork products from affected areas, and maintain strict farm hygiene and bio-security practices.

The department also urged people not to dispose of dead pigs in rivers, streams, forests or open public areas, warning that improper disposal could aggravate the outbreak.

Citizens were further advised not to panic or spread unverified information regarding ASF. The Directorate appreciated the support extended by district administrations and acknowledged the efforts of chief veterinary officers, veterinary doctors, veterinary field assistants and mobile veterinary units working on the ground to contain the outbreak.

It also urged media organisations and the public to disseminate only verified information issued by the department to prevent misinformation and unnecessary panic. Reaffirming its commitment to safeguarding the livestock sector, the department said that it would continue coordinated scientific and administrative interventions to protect pig farmers and contain the spread of the disease across Nagaland.

Pork is one of the most widely consumed meats in Nagaland and forms an integral part of traditional cuisine and daily meals across communities. Officials said that the ASF outbreak and the resulting restrictions are expected to significantly impact local markets and the livelihoods of thousands of pig farmers and traders dependent on the pork economy.

Meanwhile, neighbouring Mizoram has already suffered massive financial losses due to ASF outbreaks in recent years.

According to officials of Mizoram's Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department (AHVD), the state incurred losses of around Rs 115 crore between March and December 2025 alone due to pig deaths and culling operations.

During that period, over 9,710 pigs died because of ASF, while more than 3,620 pigs were culled to prevent the spread of the disease.

Since March 2021, more than 72,000 pigs have died in Mizoram due to ASF, affecting over 12,500 pig-rearing families and causing cumulative financial losses of Rs 1,011.27 crore over the past nearly five years.

Officials said that around 52,980 pigs have been culled in Mizoram since 2021 as part of disease-control measures. The Central government has so far provided Rs 14.51 crore as compensation to affected farmers, while the Mizoram government has sought an additional Rs 24.94 crore from the Centre.

Pork is among the most preferred meats across the Northeastern region, comprising eight states, with the annual pork trade estimated at Rs 8,000 crore to Rs 10,000 crore.

Assam remains the largest supplier of pork in the region. Experts believe that cross-border movement of pigs and pork products could be one of the reasons behind recurring ASF outbreaks in Mizoram.

Myanmar's Chin state shares an unfenced border with six Mizoram districts -- Champhai, Siaha, Lawngtlai, Hnahthial, Saitual and Serchhip. Mizoram also shares a 510-km unfenced border with Myanmar and a 318-km border with Bangladesh.