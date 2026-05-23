Stellantis Expands Qualcomm Partnership For Snapdragon ADAS, Cockpit And Connectivity Platforms

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) Stellantis and Qualcomm Technologies have announced an expansion of their multi-year technology collaboration to power next-generation Stellantis vehicles with Qualcomm Technologies' Snapdragon Digital Chassis system-on-chips (SoCs).

The expanded collaboration integrates Snapdragon Digital Chassis solutions with STLA Brain, Stellantis' electronic and software platform, enhancing cockpit, connectivity and advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) performance.

The scalable technology foundation aims to accelerate time to market, enable continuous feature upgrades and enhance the driving experience. Built to scale across brands and segments, Snapdragon Digital Chassis SoCs support Stellantis' broader strategy to improve cost efficiency through platform standardization.

The agreement also includes Snapdragon Ride Pilot ADAS platform, an adaptable ADAS system, that can scale from active safety and regulatory features to Level 2+ hands-free autonomy and beyond, enabling ADAS features across millions of Stellantis vehicles.

Building on existing work across cockpit and connectivity, the expanded collaboration supports greater compute performance and AI-driven capabilities across Stellantis' vehicle portfolio. Together, Stellantis and Qualcomm Technologies aim to deliver smarter, more intuitive and safer vehicle experiences to customers.

As part of this deepened collaboration, Stellantis and Qualcomm Technologies have entered a non-binding letter of intent for the Stellantis-owned automated driving and simulation company, aiMotive, to join Qualcomm Technologies, which is subject to various conditions.

Ned Curic, chief engineering and technology officer, Stellantis, says:“Our customers deserve seamless, next-generation experiences that continuously evolve to meet their driving needs.

“By deploying this intelligent platform across our global portfolio, Stellantis is delivering on that promise with unprecedented speed and efficiency.

“This is made possible through our strategic collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, which allows us to scale smarter, connected capabilities across all our brands.”

Nakul Duggal, EVP and group general manager, automotive, industrial and embedded IoT, Qualcomm Technologies, says:“This expansion reflects the scale and depth of what Qualcomm and Stellantis have built together – a relationship that spans connectivity, digital cockpit and now ADAS and automated driving.

“Our Snapdragon Digital Chassis enables scalable deployment of unified compute power and advanced driving capabilities across vehicles and brands, and extending that across the full Stellantis portfolio marks a meaningful inflection point for both companies and for the drivers who experience it.”

As vehicles continue to evolve to be more centralized and technology-driven, the need for high-performance compute and AI capabilities is accelerating.

This collaboration highlights the growing role of scalable semiconductor platforms in enabling faster innovation, improved efficiency and better experiences for customers.