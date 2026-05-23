Amazon Founder Casts Doubt On Timelines Of Orbital Data Centers

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, has cast doubt on the accuracy of many of the timelines that have been provided by rival companies with ambitions of establishing data centers in outer space.

As the reality of orbital data centers comes closer, you can bet that firms like Nvidia Corp. (NASDAQ: NVDA) are positioning themselves to be the go-to source of the needed computing hardware that can...

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