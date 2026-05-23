420 With CNW - Virginia Governor Signs Bill On Cannabis Resentencing

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Virginia Governor Abigail Spanberger has approved a sweeping package of legislation passed during the 2026 General Assembly session, signing 25 measures into law that address issues ranging from criminal justice and firearm regulations to workplace rights, election procedures, and energy affordability.

The newly signed measures represent part of a larger legislative effort advanced during this year's General Assembly session, reflecting the administration's focus on public safety, affordability, and legal reform across Virginia. The wider marijuana industry, including MSOs like Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF), will be especially pleased with the drug policy reforms enacted in...

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