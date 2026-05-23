Networknewsbreaks Inplay Oil Corp. (TSX: IPO) (TASE: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) Renews Share Buyback Program

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) This article has been disseminated on behalf of InPlay Oil Corp. and may include paid advertising.

InPlay Oil (TSX: IPO) (TASE: IPO) (OTCQX: IPOOF) announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted its notice to renew a normal course issuer bid, allowing the company to repurchase and cancel up to 1,793,976 common shares, representing 10% of its public float as of May 14, 2026. The buyback program is set to begin May 25, 2026, and continue through May 24, 2027, subject to earlier completion or termination.

The company said the renewed NCIB reflects confidence in its long-term outlook and provides an additional capital allocation tool amid volatile energy markets. InPlay noted that stronger free cash flow in the current crude oil pricing environment supports the repurchase strategy, which management believes will enhance shareholder value by reducing share count and improving per-share metrics.

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About InPlay Oil Corp.

InPlay Oil is a junior oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in Alberta focused on light oil production. The Company operates long-lived, low-decline properties with drilling development and enhanced oil recovery potential as well as undeveloped lands with exploration possibilities. The Common Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“IPO”, the Tel-Aviv Stock Exchange under the symbol“IPO” and the OTCQX under the symbol“IPOOF”.

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