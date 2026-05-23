Chevron Begins Drilling New Well At Egypt's Narges Gas Field To Boost Production

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Chevron has begun drilling a new natural gas well in the Mediterranean's Narges field, part of a strategic push to boost Egypt's local production and increase the US energy major's regional output by up to 50 per cent over the next five years.

Egyptian Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi inspected the start of the drilling operations aboard the drillship“Stena Forth,” which arrived in Egypt recently to commence work. Chevron operates the field in partnership with Italy's Eni, the UAE's Mubadala, and the Egyptian Tharwa Petroleum Company.

Badawi stated that the new well is part of the ministry's efforts to encourage international companies to accelerate the exploitation of undeveloped gas discoveries. Bringing fields like Narges into production is a primary goal for the ministry, aimed at increasing domestic natural gas supplies and reducing the country's import bill.







The minister praised the field's partners, particularly Chevron and Eni, for their commitment to working with the Egyptian petroleum sector and the Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company (EGAS) to overcome challenges and expedite drilling plans.

The commencement of drilling aligns with Chevron's broader regional strategy. In March, Clay Neff, President of Exploration Operations at Chevron, said the company was moving forward with plans to deepen its presence in Egypt by drilling two new gas wells this year-one in the Narges field and another in the Western Mediterranean in partnership with Shell.

Speaking on the sidelines of the Egypt Energy Show (EGYPES 2026), Neff highlighted Egypt and the Eastern Mediterranean as core pillars of Chevron's investment roadmap. He noted that the company aims to raise its operational production capacity in the region by as much as 50 per cent over the next five years to strengthen cash generation and enhance profitability.