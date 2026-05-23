CVS Health: Beyond Medication: A Whole Person Approach To Lasting Weight Loss

GLP 1 medications can support weight loss, but long term success often requires more than medication alone. Pairing medical therapy with nutrition, behavioral, and lifestyle support helps people-like Mistie Mace, a licensed practical nurse and thyroid cancer survivor-build sustainable habits and maintain progress. The CVS Weight Management program combines personalized coaching and accountability to support better health outcomes and optimize the use of GLP 1s.

Originally published on CVS Health Company News

Like millions of Americans, Mistie Mace spent years trying to manage her weight with limited success. A licensed practical nurse and thyroid cancer survivor, she had lived with obesity since childhood, despite repeated efforts and ongoing medical care. At her heaviest, she weighed 416 pounds.

What made the difference wasn't just a prescription-it was a more comprehensive approach. After enrolling in the CVS Weight Management program for employers and health plans, Mistie began combining medical therapy with behavioral coaching, nutrition guidance, and consistent accountability. Within a few months, she lost more than 50 pounds and saw meaningful improvements in her health, including increased mobility, higher energy levels, and normalized blood sugar.

“This is the easiest it's ever been for me to lose weight,” Mistie said.“A doctor who listens, a structured program, and the right support made all the difference. For the first time, I feel hopeful.”

Through the program, she established new routines, adopted a high protein, lower carb nutrition plan with portion control, increased physical activity, and relied on accountability from both her care team and her family.

The big picture

Mistie's experience reflects a broader shift in medical weight loss. GLP 1 medications have reshaped obesity treatment, helping many people manage weight more effectively than ever before. But experts increasingly agree that medication alone is rarely enough to drive significant, sustained change.

That's why CVS Health offers a more comprehensive approach-pairing GLP 1 medications with structured nutrition, behavioral, and lifestyle support through the CVS Weight Management program.

Why medication alone often falls short

GLP 1 medications are FDA approved for use alongside diet and physical activity. Yet many people begin treatment without guidance on how to build habits that support ongoing progress. Before enrolling in the CVS Weight Management program, 70% of participants were using a weight management medication without any lifestyle or nutrition support.

Without a clear plan, some people struggle to achieve their goals-or see weight return after stopping medication. Real world experience, including journeys like Mistie's, shows that successful weight loss depends on addressing daily routines, mindset, and behavior-not just biology.

A whole-person approach to weight management

The CVS Weight Management program is designed to support people beyond the prescription, helping participants translate medication use into real, lasting change.

Program features include:

One on one virtual support from a dedicated registered dietitian. Personalized nutrition planning tailored to individual health needs, preferences, and culture. Ongoing coaching and accountability to help participants reinforce healthy habits over time.

This integrated approach helps optimize the effectiveness of GLP 1 medications and supports people working toward better health-with or without medication.

Results reinforce the value of weight-management support

After six months in the CVS Weight Management program, 92% of participants reported satisfaction. Employers and health plans that adopted the program also reported up to 26% lower spending on GLP 1 weight loss medications compared with those without the program.

“Medication alone isn't enough to achieve meaningful change,” said Dr. Michelle Gourdine, chief medical officer at CVS Caremark and SVP at CVS Health.“Combining medical therapy with behavioral support and sustainable routines is key to long term wellness.”

Before starting any weight management program, individuals should discuss their medical history, goals, and readiness for change with their health care provider.