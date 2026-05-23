A Defining Moment For Global, APAC Apparel Policy

Governments are introducing new sustainability disclosure requirements, evolving labor standards, and climate-related regulations at a pace that reflects growing ambition. This momentum matters.

And it's why Cascale recently released its“2026 Global Due Diligence and Sustainability Reporting Legislation” that examines 21 critical pieces of legislation across Europe, the United States, the broader Americas, and Asia-Pacific. This region-by-region picture of current and upcoming obligations also shows the relevance of the Higg Index suite of tools in helping companies meet today's data demands.

With the right governance systems, performance measurement practices, and policy guidance, companies can be proactive in evolving business landscapes.

The APAC Advantage

Based in Hong Kong, I am privileged to be close to the action. APAC sits squarely at the center of global apparel and footwear manufacturing, and the policies adopted across the region will determine whether the industry can meaningfully deliver on global climate and decent work goals.

But ambition alone is not enough. The current trajectory risks creating a fragmented compliance landscape that overwhelms manufacturers, sidelines small and medium-sized enterprises, and prioritizes paperwork over actual progress. As Europe and the United States continue to shape many of the global sustainability rules, APAC is increasingly the region responsible for implementing them at scale. If global systems cannot work together, supply chains will slow under the weight of duplication, complexity, and competing standards.

To bridge the gap, Cascale's APAC Policy Member Expert Team (MET) successfully launched the APAC Policy Priorities Paper. We highlighted four core regional priorities of harmonization, interoperability, climate incentives, and overlooked decent work challenges, serving as the essential“policy bridge” that turns high-level global policy into operational manufacturing reality.

Top Takeaways:

From policy takers to action makers: APAC is no longer just passively absorbing sustainability rules; through initiatives like our report and the policy priorities paper, it is defining how goals are operationalized on the factory floor. The fragmentation threat: Overlapping requirements risk shifting focus from carbon reduction and fair labor practices to passive compliance management. The isolation cost: Without harmonized data systems, global supply chains could face costly inefficiencies and operational bottlenecks. The SME safeguard: SMEs are disproportionately impacted as brands consolidate sourcing with suppliers that can absorb rising compliance costs. Unified implementation: The industry needs a standardized implementation layer that enables companies to measure once and report many.

Bridging the Regional Data Divide

The industry's biggest challenge is no longer whether sustainability data exists - it is whether digital data systems can communicate across borders. Europe's Digital Product Passport requirements, China's Social Compliance 9000 for Textile and Apparel Industry (CSC9000T) framework, India's environmental and social corporate governance (ESG) disclosure rules, and other national systems are evolving independently. Without technical interoperability, manufacturers serving multiple markets will face duplicative reporting obligations and conflicting methodologies. This creates operational inefficiencies that slow implementation and increase costs across supply chains already manage overlapping audits, customer questionnaires, emissions reporting requests, and due diligence assessments. Facilities producing for multiple brands are often asked to provide nearly identical information in different formats and under slightly different criteria. The result is an administrative burden that diverts resources away from emissions reduction, worker wellbeing, and operational improvements.

The SME Paradox

As enforcement deadlines for regulations such as the EU Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD) and Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) approach, many brands are responding with what could be described as a“flight to compliance.” Orders increasingly consolidate around large suppliers with dedicated compliance teams and sophisticated reporting capabilities. While this may reduce short-term risk for brands, it creates long-term risks for the industry. We captured some of this SME nuance in the report. SMEs form the backbone of APAC's manufacturing economy, supporting employment, entrepreneurship, and regional development. If smaller suppliers are pushed out because they cannot absorb the growing complexity of fragmented compliance systems, the industry risks weakening the very supply chain ecosystem it depends on.

From More Laws to Coordinated Implementation

The solution is not to slow ambition or reduce accountability. The industry needs stronger coordination between policymakers, manufacturers, brands, and solution providers to create greater alignment across systems and requirements the sector lacks is not regulation, but a unified implementation layer. Harmonized measurement frameworks and interoperable data systems can reduce duplication while maintaining transparency and enforcement. This is where industry collaboration becomes critical. Shared approaches – and frameworks such as the Higg Index – can help manufacturers measure once and report many, reducing administrative burden while improving consistency and comparability across markets.

Turning Policy Momentum into Measurable Progress

APAC has a historic opportunity to lead the next phase of sustainable supply chain transformation. The region is no longer simply reacting to policies developed elsewhere. It is increasingly defining how sustainability goals are operationalized in practice will depend on whether governments, brands, and manufacturers can align around practical implementation. Predictable policy signals, interoperable reporting systems, and coordinated standards will enable facilities to invest confidently in decarbonization, energy transition, workforce resilience, and operational improvements the industry can move beyond fragmented compliance toward coordinated implementation, APAC can become the model for how global supply chains translate ambition into measurable impact.

And in this policy state of play, Cascale is uniquely positioned to support brands, retailers, and manufacturers in preparing for, and adapting to, this fast-evolving regulatory landscape. And where noted in the report, the Higg Index provides support and a foundation for mobilizing key social and environmental data points.

Howard Kwong is senior manager of public affairs, APAC, at Cascale.