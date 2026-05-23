Ethiopian Airlines' Passenger Numbers Rise 80 Pct In 8 Years

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Addis Ababa: Ethiopian Airlines has grown into a leading carrier in Africa, with passenger numbers increasing by 80 percent over the past eight years, Chief Executive Officer Mesfin Tasew said on Friday.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of a month-long celebration marking the airline's 80th anniversary in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia's capital, Tasew said the national carrier, now with a fleet of 147 modern aircraft, spans five continents and serves 145 international destinations.

He noted that the airline has recorded significant growth over the past eight years, adding 74 aircraft to its fleet.

"Over the past eight years, passenger numbers have increased by 80 percent, cargo services have surged by 97 percent, annual revenue has risen by 120 percent, while profit has grown threefold," he said, adding that the airline now transports more than 20 million passengers annually.

He also said passenger handling capacity at Addis Ababa Bole International Airport has increased to 25 million from 9 million eight years ago, while aircraft parking capacity has expanded from 44 to 110.

Ethiopian Airlines Management Board Chairperson Yilma Merdassa said the carrier has maintained steady growth and profitability over the past eight decades despite disruptions caused by conflicts, epidemics, and fuel shortages.

He said that by 2034, the airline plans to add 117 new modern aircraft to its fleet and raise annual revenue to 20.6 billion US dollars.