Secretary Rubio's Meeting With Prime Minister Kristersson

Secretary of State Marco Rubio met with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Helsingborg, Sweden following the NATO Foreign Ministers Meeting. The two leaders agreed on the importance of increasing bilateral defense cooperation, including strengthening the transatlantic defense-industrial base. After the meeting, Secretary Rubio and Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard signed the U.S.-Sweden Technology Prosperity Deal, which will enhance scientific and technical cooperation across AI, biomedical, quantum, advanced manufacturing, space, and other critical fields.

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