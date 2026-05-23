Mumbai Indians Sign Lomror, Ahir For Injured De Kock, Bawa In IPL

Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed Mahipal Lomror as a replacement for the injured Quinton de Kock, while Ruchit Ahir has come in for the injured Raj Angad Bawa for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL). Lomror, an experienced batting all-rounder with 40 IPL appearances, has previously represented Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bengaluru, while also being part of Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Titans squads without featuring in a match. He joins MI for Rs 50 lakh. On the other hand, Ruchit has played 16 List A and 12 T20 matches for Saurashtra and joins MI for Rs 30 Lakh.

"Mumbai Indians (MI) have signed Mahipal Lomror as a replacement for Quinton de Kock, while Ruchit Ahir has been signed as a replacement for Raj Angad Bawa. Both de Kock and Bawa have been ruled out due to injury. Lomror, an experienced batting all-rounder, has played 40 IPL matches and has previously represented Rajasthan Royals and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He was also with the Delhi Capitals and the Gujarat Titans but did not get a game. He joins MI for INR 50 Lakh. Ruchit, 25, has played 16 List A and 12 T20 matches for Saurashtra and joins MI for INR 30 Lakh," as per an IPL Media Advisory.

Crucial Match for Rajasthan Royals

Mumbai, who are already out of the IPL 2026, will look to end their campaign on a positive note. Rajasthan, on the other hand, will look to secure a victory and seal their playoff birth. A loss against Mumbai will put the Royals in a tricky position as they will be dependent on other teams to qualify for the playoffs. (ANI)

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