IPL: RCB's Jacob Bethell Injured, Returns To England For Assessment

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batter Jacob Bethell has suffered an injury to his left ring finger during RCB's match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash and will return to England for further assessment ahead of the upcoming Test series on Saturday. RCB wished the England all-rounder a speedy recovery and success in his rehabilitation.

"Jacob Bethell has sustained an injury to his left ring finger during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's match against Punjab Kings. Following medical assessment, Jacob will return to England for further evaluation ahead of England's upcoming Test series. Everyone at RCB wishes Jacob a speedy recovery and the very best for his rehabilitation process," as per a media advisory from RCB.

Bethell's Season Performance

Bethell had come into the playing XI as a replacement for the injured Phil Salt, but the young English batter struggled to replicate his compatriot's impact at the top of the order. He managed 96 runs in seven innings this season, with his highest score being a 27-ball 27 against the Mumbai Indians.

RCB's Playoff Scenario

Meanwhile, RCB suffered a 55-run defeat to the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their last group-stage game on Friday. RCB ended at the top of the points table. While RCB have 18 points, the same as Gujarat Titans (GT) and SRH, they are ahead of both teams by virtue of a better net run rate.

RCB will take on GT in Qualifier 1 on May 26, with a win securing them a place in the final. Even if they lose, they will still have another opportunity to reach the final through Qualifier 2 against the winner of the Eliminator. (ANI)

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