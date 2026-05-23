AAP MLA Ends Hunger Strike For Slain Delivery Worker, Calls For Protest

AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha on Saturday called off his hunger strike, demanding justice for delivery worker Pandav Kumar, who was allegedly shot dead in Delhi's Uttam Nagar. Jha called for a "massive protest" in the national capital.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader was detained by the Delhi Police as he and other party workers staged a sit-in protest near the Chief Minister's residence. Pandav Kumar, hailing from Khagaria in Bihar, was allegedly shot dead last month by a Delhi Police constable. While Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary announced Rs 8 lakh in ex-gratia assistance to the deceased's dependents, AAP has demanded Rs 1 crore.

AAP MLA Alleges Intimidation of Victim's Family

Sanjeev Jha accused the BJP of pressuring the victim's family. He said he had sought an appointment with CM Rekha Gupta. He said, "Yesterday, when we went to meet the victim's family, they were illegally detained. Delhi Police prevented us from meeting them. We met them at night, after we announced our hunger strike. When we met, the family was very scared, and they were being intimidated. We continued our hunger strike, and we were detained. Today I asked for an appointment with the Chief Minister of Delhi. The victim's family wants to talk about this; they feel the police will not give them justice. In the identification parade that took place recently, the faces of the accused were covered so that they could not be identified."

'Massive Protest' Planned in Delhi

Calling for a protest across Delhi, he added, "Now we have decided that we will go to every home in Purvanchalis in Delhi and demand justice for the victim and launch a massive protest if they don't get justice. A massive protest will be launched in Delhi demanding justice."

He asked the Delhi government to assist the victim's family. "I want to tell the Chief Minister and BJP leaders, someone or the other is coming and pressuring them (family of the victim). Stop this. When the family came to meet you, they came to talk about justice. Whatever their demands were, whether it's 1 crore rupees or a job, if you want to help, please do it fully. I hope you stop using the police to intimidate us. You can't intimidate us by using the police. The more police you use, the stronger our resolve will become," the AAP leader said.

Sanjeev Jha also protested on Friday, when he was at the Police Station in Dwarka Sector 23. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)