Ebola Fear Clouds FIFA World Cup 2026: Authorities On Edge As Outbreak In Africa Spreads

The DR Congo national football team has been given a strict condition. If they want to play in the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the USA, they must first spend 21 days in an isolation bubble in Belgium. This decision comes because of a serious Ebola outbreak in Africa. Andrew Giuliani, the Executive Director of the White House's World Cup task force, announced that special precautions are being taken for the Congo team. He warned that if the team members don't follow the health guidelines, they will not be allowed to enter the United States. The main goal is to stop Ebola from spreading in the US, especially when millions of people are expected for the World Cup.

A Strong Message to Congo

Giuliani made the US position crystal clear. 'We have made it very clear to the Congolese that they have to be in a bubble for 21 days before they come here on June 11th in Houston,' he said. He warned that this is a non-negotiable condition for their entry. 'We've told the Congolese government that they have to be in a bubble, or they're not coming. We can't be any clearer than that.' He explained that the main aim is to ensure the infection doesn't spread in the US during the World Cup.

Over 100 Dead from Ebola in Congo

The situation in Congo is quite serious. The Congolese government has reported that a rare strain of Ebola has caused at least 130 deaths this month alone. The number of infected people has crossed 600, and the disease has turned into an epidemic there. As of now, it is not known if any of the Congolese footballers have been infected. Despite this, the US government is not taking any chances. They are being extremely cautious and might even block entry for anyone from Congo besides the players, coaches, support staff, and officials during the World Cup.

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