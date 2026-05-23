SAI's NCOE Ahmedabad Scheme Equips Athletes For International Glory

Comprehensive Support System for Athletes

She added that the objective is to ensure athletes in India receive facilities on par with global standards. "We want them to feel no lack of facilities compared to international standards while staying in India. In this regard, we first emphasise nutrition," she added.

Focus on Nutrition

Singh further explained that a structured nutrition system has been put in place for athletes, with dedicated experts monitoring their diet on a daily basis. "We have our own nutritionist who makes a nutrition and diet plan for every athlete and monitors that they are given the diet accordingly on a daily basis," she said.

Holistic Sports Science Support

She also highlighted the role of sports science support, including medical and psychological services, in athlete development. "Along with it, anthropometry, our sports medicine experts, and sports psychologists boost their morale. Coaching in strength and conditioning is also provided," Singh said.

Recovery and Rehabilitation

She added that recovery and rehabilitation facilities are also an integral part of the programme. "Additionally, all kinds of facilities for hydrotherapy, recovery, and rehabilitation are provided at the National Centre of Excellence," she said.

Preparations for Commonwealth Games 2026

A few days back, Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a high-level review meeting to assess India's preparations for the Commonwealth Games 2026 scheduled to be held in Glasgow, Scotland. The meeting focused on ensuring seamless coordination among all stakeholders and strengthening the support system for Indian athletes preparing for CWG 2026, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports said.

Mandaviya emphasised that the government remains committed to providing every possible support to Indian athletes to help them perform at their highest level at the CWG. He highlighted the importance of timely planning, coordination among agencies and athlete-centric preparation to ensure a successful campaign for the country. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)