Delhi Court Discharges Ex-CBI Inspector Kapil Dhanked In Bribery Case

A Delhi court has discharged former CBI Inspector Kapil Dhanked in a case involving allegations of compromise of investigation integrity, sharing of confidential information and alleged bribery transactions linked to pending CBI complaints. Special Judge Atul Krishna Agrawal of the Rouse Avenue District Courts passed the order on May 23, 2026, while deciding the issue of charge in a case registered by the CBI against former officials and private persons.

Case Background and Allegations

The case arose out of allegations that certain CBI officials and private individuals were compromising investigations relating to pending complaints in exchange for pecuniary benefits.

Kapil Dhanked was represented by Advocates Hemant Shah, Akshay Rana, Saurabh Pal, Vishal Mann, Ojas Kaushik, Saurabh Rajput and Kavya Roy Chowdhary.

According to the prosecution, a complaint involving a consortium of banks was allegedly kept pending for several weeks and confidential information regarding the matter was allegedly shared with private persons.

The CBI alleged that Rs 10 lakh was paid for delaying the processing of the complaint. The agency also alleged that payments were made to secure undue favour and obtain confidential information regarding pending complaints and investigations.

Court Cites Lack of Evidence for Discharge

During the proceedings, the court examined the admissibility of alleged confessional statements recorded by a senior CBI officer. The court held that the statements were inadmissible in evidence, noting that they had been made before a police officer and portions of the recordings had been muted or edited.

The court further observed that there was no direct evidence regarding the transfer of alleged bribe money and no recovery of such money had been made from the accused persons.

Co-accused R.K. Rishi to Face Trial

While the court discharged Kapil Dhanked from the proceedings, it declined to discharge former CBI officer R.K. Rishi and held that there was sufficient material to proceed against him for offences under Sections 7, 7A and 8 of the Prevention of Corruption Act along with criminal conspiracy and theft-related offences.

The court also held that the prosecution had failed to establish the ingredients necessary for the offence under Section 409 IPC relating to criminal breach of trust. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)