India's Blind Cricket Body Charts Bold Future At 16Th AGM Announces Bharat Blind Cricket League 2026

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 23 (IANS) The Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI) held its 16th Annual General Meeting, bringing together state cricket associations from across the country in a landmark gathering that celebrated a historic World Cup triumph and unveiled the most ambitious chapter yet in Indian blind cricket - the Bharat Blind Cricket League (BBCL) 2026.

The headline moment of the AGM was the unveiling of the Bharat Blind Cricket League (BBCL) - a mega competitive league slated for 2026 that promises to do for blind cricket what the IPL did for the mainstream game. Designed to dramatically expand the sport's reach, the BBCL aims to create a high-profile national platform, elevate player visibility, attract broader audiences, and unlock new sponsorship and media opportunities for athletes with visual impairment. The proposal was passed with unanimous support from all attending state members.

The AGM was graced by Rahul Gupta, IAS, District Collector of Hingoli, who announced that Ganga Kadam, vice-captain of the Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team, has been appointed Brand Ambassador for Hingoli Yellow Gold. Maharashtra's turmeric capital now has a World Cup hero as its face. An appointment letter was formally presented to her at the AGM, to a resounding reception from all members present.

Dr. Mahantesh Ghativalappa Kivadasannavar, Chairman, Cricket Association for the Blind in India, expressed,“At CABI, we have always believed that blindness is not a barrier to excellence, and our players prove it every single day. The Bhrat Blind Cricket League 2026 is our next leap forward - a platform that will inspire millions and cement India's place as the global home of blind cricket."

The AGM opened on a note of national pride, honouring the Indian Women's Blind Cricket Team for their extraordinary victory at the inaugural Women's Blind Cricket T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka - a first-of-its-kind achievement that has already redrawn the map of inclusive sport in India. The victory, members agreed, has sparked unprecedented national visibility for blind cricket and inspired a new generation of athletes with visual impairment to take up the sport.

State association representatives presented updates on domestic tournaments, talent identification drives, and coaching camps - painting a picture of a sport growing rapidly at the grassroots. Performance data from the prestigious Nagesh Trophy further underscored the rising quality and scale of domestic blind cricket competition across India.