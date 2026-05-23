Fadnavis Warns Against Fuel Black Marketing, Directs Uninterrupted Diesel Supply For Farmers Amid Rural Crisis

MENAFN - IANS) Shirdi, May 23 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday acknowledged the ongoing fuel shortages across rural parts of the state, confirming that a sudden 20 to 30 per cent surge in petrol and diesel demand has caused local supply disruptions.

Speaking to reporters here, the Chief Minister issued a stern warning against the hoarding and black-marketing of fuel under the guise of agricultural needs.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said that he has directed all district collectors and divisional commissioners to closely monitor the situation and implement measures to guarantee that farmers receive an uninterrupted supply of diesel for their upcoming crop operations.

"Petrol and diesel are currently not readily available in several rural areas," he told the press.

"In light of this, I have issued strict instructions to all district administrators to ensure that diesel is made available to farmers wherever necessary so that their agricultural activities do not suffer," he said.

Addressing the unexpected surge in procurement, the Chief Minister indicated that artificial scarcity or systemic manipulation could be at play.

"We track our annual fuel consumption patterns closely. When demand unexpectedly spikes by 20 to 30 per cent in certain pockets, it indicates that something is amiss. We must ensure that genuine farmers are not harassed due to hoarding or panic buying," he remarked.

To counter the supply imbalance, several district collectors have already initiated a rationing protocol, verifying vehicle Registration Certificate books before dispensing bulk diesel to individuals.

The Chief Minister hinted that the state government might look into streamlining this verification process across other impacted regions to curb hoarding.

The Chief Minister's statement comes when the current fuel squeeze comes on the back of widespread panic buying during the first half of May, triggered by international supply chain anxieties linked to the West Asia energy crisis.

The surge in demand has severely pressured localised supply chains, causing multiple petrol pumps in rural districts to temporarily run dry.

Earlier, the Maharashtra Food and Civil Supply Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Friday assured the public that the state has an ample supply of petrol and diesel.

Speaking to the media, he urged citizens to refrain from panic buying and unnecessary hoarding.

The Minister said that panic-driven purchasing has led to an unusual surge in demand, with petrol and diesel sales spiking by 20 per cent higher than average in the month of May.

"The Central government, state administration, and the Prime Minister are fully capable of ensuring a steady and sufficient supply of fuel for every citizen. There is absolutely no need to create stock or hoard fuel out of fear or based on baseless rumours," Minister Bhujbal added.

To dispel public anxiety, the Minister presented fuel sales data from various districts across Maharashtra over the past few days, proving that supply chains remain functional.

He appealed to the citizens to maintain patience, purchase fuel only as per their immediate requirements, and cooperate with the local administration.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Fadnavis arrived in the temple town of Shirdi via the Vande Bharat Express to participate in the inauguration ceremony of a major defence and aerospace complex.

Reflecting on his journey, the Chief Minister lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's focus on modernising rail infrastructure.

"The Vande Bharat train is a unique gift to the nation, matching global standards. The travel experience was exceptional; it allowed me to clear official files and interact with citizens seamlessly along the route," he said.

Commenting on the newly established industrial project, CM Fadnavis added that Shirdi is steadily transitioning into an economic anchor for the region.

"Shirdi has emerged as a centre of strength. In Indian spirituality, devotion and strength are always integrated. Only a strong entity can establish lasting peace; weakness can never sustain it," he concluded.