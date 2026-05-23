Hyderabad's Summer Relief: Ice Apples Offer Cool Treat & Farmer Income

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) As intense summer heat grips the country, residents of Telangana are turning to a popular seasonal favourite, munjalu, commonly known as ice apples, for relief and refreshment.

For the farmers of Nalgonda district, the scorching months of April and May offer not just relief for city dwellers but a crucial source of seasonal income. For nearly three decades, vendors from Ramachandrapuram village in Nalgonda's Kattangur mandal have transformed Hyderabad's Ashok Nagar Bridge into a bustling hub for these translucent, cooling fruits.

A Healthy, Seasonal Delicacy

"Our hometown is Nalgonda district, Kattangur mandal, Ramanachandrapuram village. For almost 30 years, people from our village have been selling ice apples on this bridge. We sell good, fresh munjalu. City people love to eat them in the summer," Neelam Shivaram, a local vendor, told ANI.

Shivaram emphasised the health benefits of the seasonal delicacy, noting that it is one of the purest treats available. "The only chemical-free food you can get in the summer season, for two months (April and May), is just these palm munjalu. It has a lot of health benefits. It's very beneficial for health and provides a good cooling effect. Everyone should buy it. I wholeheartedly wish for everyone to have good health."

Booming Demand and Business Challenges

Despite the rigorous work, the vendors take pride in their generosity and the booming demand. "We are selling for 100 rupees a dozen," Shivaram added. "We put in a couple of extra munjalu this way or that way; we give around 14 pieces, 13 pieces, or 12 pieces like that. Sales are super right now."

The ice apple trade is a temporary but vital economic bridge for these villagers, who spend the rest of the year engaged in agriculture. Another vendor, Srinivas from the same group, explained the logistics and the challenges they face as temperatures soar.

"We came from Ramachandrapuram village. During the summer, as usual, there is a good demand for munjalu. Because they are cooling for the body and good for health, the demand is quite high. Since the heat is intense this year, the demand is extremely high, and a lot of people are coming to buy," the vendor said.

Meeting this surge in demand, however, is not without its difficulties. "We are struggling to find the fruits. Despite that, we are working hard, sourcing them from wherever possible, and selling them. About 10 of us come here daily. Each person brings about 4 to 5 bags. As soon as the fruits arrive, they are completely sold out; nothing is left over."

Despite rising overhead costs, the vendors have chosen to absorb the financial hit for now to keep the fruit accessible to their loyal city customers. "We are selling them at 100 rupees a dozen, sir," the vendor confirmed. "Last year we sold them for 100, and this year too, we are selling them for 100. Transportation charges have increased this time, but we decided to let it go and sell at the same price. We are planning to increase the price next year," the vendor said.

Once the brief two-month window closes, the vendors will pack up their bags and return to their primary livelihood. "Primarily, we do farming. We cultivate cotton and paddy. Since we don't have any farming work during the summertime, we come here and sell Ice Apples," the vendor noted. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)