Punjab Health Dept Ramps Up Preparedness For Extreme Heat Conditions

Amidst the increase in extreme heat conditions across the state, Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh on Saturday said that the health department has already taken proactive steps to prepare facilities and the workforce to prevent, mitigate, and manage the impacts of extreme heat, a release said. The Minister highlighted that extreme heat exposure significantly raises the risk of heat stress, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke, while exacerbating existing cardiovascular and respiratory conditions.

State-wide Heatwave Preparedness

Singh said, "To ensure the safety of our citizens, all Civil Surgeons have been directed to operationalise dedicated Heat Stroke Management Units across all District Hospitals, Sub-Division Hospitals, and Community Health Centres." He emphasised that these wards are clearly marked and equipped with active cooling measures, including ice packs and cold IV fluids. Essential medical supplies, such as ORS and emergency drugs, are well-stocked at every public health facility.

The Minister further noted that ambulance preparedness has been strengthened to provide pre-hospital cooling during transit. "The state is utilizing the IHIP portal for real-time monitoring of Heat-Related Illness (HRI) cases, and District Task Force meetings are being conducted to coordinate heat action plans with departments like Education, Labour, and Transport," it added.

"While our medical teams are well-trained and ready, I urge the public, especially vulnerable groups like the elderly and children, to remain vigilant and follow the department's safety guidelines," Singh added.

Health Department's Advisory for Public Safety

Preventive Measures: What to Do

The health department has advised people to stay hydrated by drinking water at regular intervals of 20 to 30 minutes even if they are not thirsty, and to consume ORS, lassi, and lemon water to maintain hydration levels. It has advised people to wear light-coloured, loose-fitting cotton clothing and to protect their heads using umbrellas, hats, or cloth coverings when stepping outdoors.

The advisory recommends scheduling outdoor work during cooler hours in the early morning or evening to avoid peak heat exposure. It also advises consumption of water-rich fruits such as watermelon, oranges, and cucumbers, along with small and frequent meals to reduce heat stress on the body.

People have been advised to keep indoor environments cool by using fans, curtains, and proper ventilation to reduce indoor temperatures. Employers have been urged to provide shaded rest areas and adequate drinking water for outdoor workers to ensure their safety during high temperatures.

What to Avoid During Extreme Heat

The advisory warns people to avoid going out in direct sunlight between 12 pm and 3 pm unless absolutely necessary. It also advises limiting the intake of tea, coffee, alcohol, and sugary carbonated beverages as they can contribute to dehydration.

People have been advised to avoid heavy, spicy, or stale food that may strain digestion during extreme heat conditions.

The advisory further recommends avoiding strenuous physical activity during peak afternoon hours to prevent heat-related illnesses. It has also cautioned citizens never to leave children or pets inside parked vehicles, even for a short duration.

Recognizing Danger Signs of Heat Stroke

The health department has advised that immediate medical attention should be sought if a person develops a body temperature of 40 degrees Celsius or higher. It also warned that symptoms such as confusion, seizures, or altered mental state may indicate severe heat stroke requiring urgent care.

Other danger signs include hot, red, or dry skin, along with severe headache, nausea, or a rapid heartbeat, all of which require emergency medical intervention.

(ANI)

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