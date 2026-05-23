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70+ Years Of Serving Oklahoma: Allied Fence Co. Of Tulsa Earns 2026 Threebestrated® Award
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Allied Fence Co. of Tulsa has proudly received the honor from ThreeBestRated® as one of the top three fence contractors in Tulsa. For homeowners and businesses, finding a fence contractor that combines durability, functionality, and aesthetic appeal can often be challenging, especially in a state like Oklahoma, where harsh winds and shifting soil conditions can quickly wear down poorly built structures. Allied Fence Co. of Tulsa has emerged as a trusted fence company for the residents of Oklahoma through decades of experience and quality workmanship.
Built on a strong family legacy, hard work, and commitment to the Tulsa community, Allied Fence Co. of Tulsa has been serving the community for generations. The company's journey began when Loyal Cardwell managed the Tulsa branch of Allied Fence Corporation of Houston for ten years before he eventually purchased the location and established it as Allied Fence Co. of Tulsa. After his passing, his daughter Lane Cardwell Matheson took over the company in 2019.
Lane embraced the opportunity to continue her father's vision while bringing fresh ideas and innovation to the business. Today, under her leadership, Allied Fence Co. of Tulsa continues to serve homeowners and businesses across the region with the same values of integrity, craftsmanship, and customer care that have defined the company for generations.
Lane said,“I have actually been involved with Allied Fence since I was a very little girl. And I have to say, I am quite surprised at how much I enjoy doing it.”
What Sets Allied Fence Co. of Tulsa Apart
Oklahoma weather presents a lot of challenges. Fierce winds, shifting soils and demanding terrain can affect fence installation and longevity. However, Allied Fence's core strength lies in constructing resilient fences engineered to withstand these demanding environmental conditions. Their team approaches each project with precision and careful planning. The team is known for handling difficult property layouts involving retaining walls, uneven landscapes, tree lines, and other structural obstacles while creating fencing solutions that are both durable and visually cohesive.
Allied Fence Co. of Tulsa has also developed extensive expertise in fabricating custom gates for residential and commercial properties. From swing gates for residential properties to heavy-duty sliding gates for commercial properties, they continue to deliver durable, functional, and customized gate solutions tailored to each property's specific needs.
Customer-Focused Approach to Fence Design
The Allied Fence team prioritizes their clients' needs. Since every customer has different priorities, their customization process focuses on several common factors, including pricing, appearance, longevity, and maintenance requirements.
Some customers prioritize curb appeal and neighborhood aesthetics, while others focus on long-term durability or low-maintenance materials. Allied Fence Co. of Tulsa's sales representatives work closely with customers to understand their specific goals and recommend solutions that best fit their needs and property conditions. This consultative approach allows the company to deliver fencing systems that balance function, design, and long-term value.
Introducing the Loyal Legacy Gate: A Promise Built to Last a Decade
In Oklahoma, sagging wood fence gates are among the most common homeowner complaints. Allied Fence Co. of Tulsa has engineered a lasting solution. The company is proud to introduce the Loyal Legacy Gate. It is a proprietary gate system named in memory of Lane's father, Loyal Cardwell. This gate system is backed by a 10-year warranty. The Loyal Legacy Gate is a testament to Allied Fence Co. of Tulsa's commitment to solving real problems for real homeowners.
“We call it the 'Loyal Legacy Gate.' We named it in honor of my father, whose first name was Loyal. We are really proud of it and we think it is going to make a huge difference for homeowners,” said Lane.
A Recognition That Reflects Trust and Excellence
Allied Fence Co. of Tulsa has once again been named one of the top three fence contractors in Tulsa by ThreeBestRated®. This recognition affirms the trust Tulsa residents and businesses place in Allied Fence for superior craftsmanship, dependable service, and a deep understanding of the unique demands of Oklahoma's challenging environment. For more information, visit alliedfenceoftulsa.
Built on a strong family legacy, hard work, and commitment to the Tulsa community, Allied Fence Co. of Tulsa has been serving the community for generations. The company's journey began when Loyal Cardwell managed the Tulsa branch of Allied Fence Corporation of Houston for ten years before he eventually purchased the location and established it as Allied Fence Co. of Tulsa. After his passing, his daughter Lane Cardwell Matheson took over the company in 2019.
Lane embraced the opportunity to continue her father's vision while bringing fresh ideas and innovation to the business. Today, under her leadership, Allied Fence Co. of Tulsa continues to serve homeowners and businesses across the region with the same values of integrity, craftsmanship, and customer care that have defined the company for generations.
Lane said,“I have actually been involved with Allied Fence since I was a very little girl. And I have to say, I am quite surprised at how much I enjoy doing it.”
What Sets Allied Fence Co. of Tulsa Apart
Oklahoma weather presents a lot of challenges. Fierce winds, shifting soils and demanding terrain can affect fence installation and longevity. However, Allied Fence's core strength lies in constructing resilient fences engineered to withstand these demanding environmental conditions. Their team approaches each project with precision and careful planning. The team is known for handling difficult property layouts involving retaining walls, uneven landscapes, tree lines, and other structural obstacles while creating fencing solutions that are both durable and visually cohesive.
Allied Fence Co. of Tulsa has also developed extensive expertise in fabricating custom gates for residential and commercial properties. From swing gates for residential properties to heavy-duty sliding gates for commercial properties, they continue to deliver durable, functional, and customized gate solutions tailored to each property's specific needs.
Customer-Focused Approach to Fence Design
The Allied Fence team prioritizes their clients' needs. Since every customer has different priorities, their customization process focuses on several common factors, including pricing, appearance, longevity, and maintenance requirements.
Some customers prioritize curb appeal and neighborhood aesthetics, while others focus on long-term durability or low-maintenance materials. Allied Fence Co. of Tulsa's sales representatives work closely with customers to understand their specific goals and recommend solutions that best fit their needs and property conditions. This consultative approach allows the company to deliver fencing systems that balance function, design, and long-term value.
Introducing the Loyal Legacy Gate: A Promise Built to Last a Decade
In Oklahoma, sagging wood fence gates are among the most common homeowner complaints. Allied Fence Co. of Tulsa has engineered a lasting solution. The company is proud to introduce the Loyal Legacy Gate. It is a proprietary gate system named in memory of Lane's father, Loyal Cardwell. This gate system is backed by a 10-year warranty. The Loyal Legacy Gate is a testament to Allied Fence Co. of Tulsa's commitment to solving real problems for real homeowners.
“We call it the 'Loyal Legacy Gate.' We named it in honor of my father, whose first name was Loyal. We are really proud of it and we think it is going to make a huge difference for homeowners,” said Lane.
A Recognition That Reflects Trust and Excellence
Allied Fence Co. of Tulsa has once again been named one of the top three fence contractors in Tulsa by ThreeBestRated®. This recognition affirms the trust Tulsa residents and businesses place in Allied Fence for superior craftsmanship, dependable service, and a deep understanding of the unique demands of Oklahoma's challenging environment. For more information, visit alliedfenceoftulsa.
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