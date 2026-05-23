Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Inaugurates Projects In Shalimar Bagh, Pitampura

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday inaugurated and inspected various development projects in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency, reiterating that the Government is working to strengthen infrastructure at the local level.

During the visit, she inaugurated several development works related to civic amenities in AD Block Shalimar Bagh and AP Block Pitampura, and also reviewed the progress of the construction work at KP Block Complex and the Chhath Ghat located near Munak Canal.

The Chief Minister said that the objective of the Delhi Government is not limited only to large-scale projects, but to ensure development reaches every colony, park, market, road and neighbourhood.

She said that facilities such as better roads, strong drainage systems, clean public spaces, adequate lighting arrangements and well-organised parking directly impact the quality of life of citizens.

“With this vision, the government is continuously working to strengthen infrastructure at the local level,” she said.

The Chief Minister said that expansion of basic infrastructure facilities is the need of the hour in rapidly developing urban areas, and the Delhi government is working in a planned manner in this direction.

Chief Minister Gupta inaugurated construction works related to roads, drains and lanes in AD Block Shalimar Bagh. Along with this, development works, including the construction of walkways and boundary walls in parks, public toilets, parking facilities, roads and drainage systems in the DDA market, were also inaugurated.

The Chief Minister inaugurated various development works in the AP Block, Pitampura. These include boundary wall construction, road and drain construction, and works related to the development of infrastructure in the market area.

She also inspected the KP Block Complex in Pitampura, where work is underway on various projects related to roads, footpaths, parking, drainage systems, redevelopment of parks, construction of boundary walls and other civic amenities.

The Chief Minister also inspected the under-construction Chhath Ghat near Munak Canal. She directed officials to ensure all necessary arrangements, keeping in mind the convenience, safety and cleanliness for devotees.