NEET Aspirant's Suicide: Gehlot Blames 'Institutional Failure'

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday expressed sorrow over the demise of Pradeep Meghwal, a NEET aspirant who allegedly died by suicide. In an X post, Gehlot stated that his death "reflects the endless agony of millions of youth in the country", alleging irregularities and paper leaks in the medical entrance examination.

Describing the student's death as an institutional failure, Gehlot lashed out at the current educational administration. "The tragic and heartbreaking act of suicide by aspirant Pradeep Meghwal, hurt by the irregularities and paper leaks in the NEET (NEET) exam, is extremely distressing and sorrowful. This incident reflects the endless agony of millions of youth in the country and the serious flaws in our education system," he said.

He added that National Students' Union of India (NSUI) National President Vinod Jakhar visited the bereaved family at their residence in Rajasthan to offer condolences. During the visit, Jakhar facilitated a direct telephone conversation between the victim's grieving relatives and the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, who personally consoled the family.

Calling for accountability, he said, "The future and aspirations of the country's talented students cannot be sacrificed in this way to administrative failures. Our demand is that transparency be ensured in examinations and strict action be taken against the culprits. Rahul Gandhi is continuously raising his voice for the welfare of students."

Pradeep Meghwal's death sparked outrage among students and raised serious concerns over the credibility and transparency of the country's education system.

NSUI Protests and Exam Controversy

Earlier, on May 16, National Students' Union of India (NSUI) members held a protest outside the office of the National Testing Agency following the cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination over allegations of a question paper leak, amid heavy security deployment.

The NSUI members carried a lock and chain symbolising the shutting down of NTA, held placards and raised slogans criticising NTA and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the irregularities and calling for justice for the aspirants.

Accusing the Centre and NTA of incompetence, they demanded a ban on the agency and the resignation of the Education Minister amid the ongoing probe in the case. Several of these protestors were detained by the police after a scuffle broke out with the protesting members.

Political tensions continue over the NEET-UG 2026 controversy, which led to the cancellation of the examination held on May 3 across 551 cities in India and 14 international centres, with over 22 lakh candidates appearing. The re-examination is scheduled for June 21 under enhanced security measures mandated by the Union Education Ministry.

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