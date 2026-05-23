Congress Securing Vote Bank Through Appeasement Politics: Karnataka BJP

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, May 23 (IANS) Karnataka Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President and MLA B.Y. Vijayendra on Saturday accused the Congress government in the state of indulging in "appeasement politics" and attempting to strengthen its vote bank by favouring minorities.

Speaking to reporters at the state BJP office in Bengaluru, Vijayendra alleged that the Congress-led state government had crossed all limits of appeasement since coming to power.

"There have been continuous atrocities against Hindus in the state. This (Congress) government is willing to go to any extent to appease minorities. The Cabinet's decision to withdraw the Aland riot case clearly shows that the Congress is trying to secure its vote bank instead of taking action against anti-national elements and those disturbing law and order," he alleged.

He also claimed that the people of Karnataka were closely observing what he termed as "repeated insults to Hindus" by the Congress government.

"As an Opposition party, we (BJP) will fight against these policies. We will take to the streets and stage protests against the 'anti-Hindu' policies of the government," Vijayendra said.

Responding to a question regarding the proposed cricket stadium project near Anekal, the State BJP President accused the Congress government of ignoring farmers' interests and engaging in what he described as a "real estate business".

"The Congress government has no concern for farmers and does not understand their problems. Instead, it is involved in real estate dealings. During floods and drought situations, the state government did not stand by farmers," Vijayendra alleged.

He also criticised local representatives and Ministers in Karnataka for allegedly failing to listen to the grievances of people in the affected areas.

"There is thousands of acres of land available near Bengaluru airport where the stadium could have been constructed. Instead, the state government is acquiring fertile agricultural land in Anekal and repeatedly troubling farmers. BJP will stand firmly with farmers and will not allow their interests to be ignored," Vijayendra said.

On the issue of Rajya Sabha candidate selection, the State BJP President clarified that the party had not opposed the possibility of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda being sent to the Rajya Sabha.

"One seat is available and discussions are underway regarding candidate selection. BJP has not opposed sending Deve Gowda to the Rajya Sabha. Any decision in this regard will be taken by the national leadership. So far, no specific instructions have been received," Vijayendra added.