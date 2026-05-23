Director Prashant Pandiyaraj On Turning Actor With Rural Crime Series 'Warrant'

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, May 23 (IANS) Director Prashant Pandiyaraj, who makes his debut as an actor with director Vignesh Natarajan's gritty rural crime series 'Warrant', has now disclosed to IANS the reasons why he chose to turn an actor with this series.

Talking exclusively to IANS, director turned actor Prashant Pandiyaraj said, "After I finished writing this series, the story demanded a new face for its lead character. The audience should not have any image of the person who plays this role in their minds. They should not know anything about him. We wanted an actor who did not have an image for this role."

Prashant Pandiyaraj further explained, "The time we had for picking that face was very limited. We had to pick a face, train him and shoot eight episodes and complete the series in the stipulated time - We started shooting on January 5 and the series released on May 22. When we started, we had only plans to shoot seven episodes but the story demanded eight and therefore we changed it to eight. Zee5, the OTT platform, had a lot of faith in me."

Giving out more details, Prashant Pandiyaraj said, "The series has been directed by my associate. The story is about how an unfit person for the job of a policeman turns into a fit cop. Director Vignesh was already looking for a person who would physically be unfit to be a cop. He saw my physique, and suggested that I reduce my weight a little. He wanted to try me in the role. Zee5 too liked it and that was how I came on board as an actor."

Now that he has proved himself as both an actor and director, which of the two roles would he prefer to opt for in his future projects?

Prashant Pandiyaraj said with a smile, " I like both acting and directing sir. I would want to do both."

For the unaware, director Prashant Pandiyaraj, who plays the lead in the series, was the acclaimed director of the cult-hit series 'Vilangu' and the superhit film 'Maaman'.

Produced by Sivan Pictures and S Studios, the series has music by composer, producer, lyricist and singer Sam C.S. The series is showrun and cast by Prasanth Pandiyaraj.

The series features a powerful ensemble cast including director Balaji Sakthivel, actors Kousalya, Kaali Venkat, Namritha MV, Arul Jothi, Arul Dass, and Chaya Devi, bringing depth and credibility to its layered narrative.

'Warrant' delves into the overlooked world of routine police cases that slowly spiral into danger. It follows Koattai Karuppusamy, a second‐grade constable whose quiet humiliation and fear begin to shape how he enforces the law, raising unsettling questions about power, authority, and when justice starts to blur.