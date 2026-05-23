MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Americas Cardroom Pro Chris Moneymaker Wins Phil's Thrill PKO and Claims Day 1A Chip Lead in OSS Main Event After topping a 58-entry high-stakes field, Moneymaker outlasted 827 entries in Day 1A of the OSS Main Event to finish atop the leaderboard.

May 22, 2026 1:18 PM EDT | Source: AMRYTT MEDIA

San Jose, Costa Rica--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - Americas Cardroom Pro has announced that sponsored professional Chris Moneymaker secured a victory in the Phil's Thrill PKO tournament and finished Day 1A of the Online Super Series (OSS) #2 Main Event as the overall chip leader, both results recorded on Sunday.







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Moneymaker won the $10,300 buy-in Phil's Thrill PKO, a high-stakes online poker tournament hosted on the Americas Cardroom platform. The event attracted 58 entries and featured a competitive lineup of online poker players. After competing through the full field, Moneymaker claimed the title and collected $191,229 in combined prize money and bounties.

Following that result, Moneymaker entered Day 1A of the OSS #2 Main Event, which carries a $1,050 buy-in and is part of the Online Super Series running May 11 through 25 on Americas Cardroom. After navigating a field of 827 entries, he concluded the opening day atop the leaderboard with 185.61 big blinds, advancing into Day 2 on Monday.

The Main Event continues as part of the Online Super Series, with tournament action taking place on the Americas Cardroom platform.

"I still love competing at the highest level, and events like these bring out the best in everybody," said Chris Moneymaker, Americas Cardroom Pro. "Poker keeps evolving, and that's what makes winning against these fields so rewarding."

Both results were recorded on the same day on the Americas Cardroom platform, which is currently hosting the Online Super Series through May 25.

For more information about Americas Cardroom and its upcoming events, visit

About Americas Cardroom

Formerly known as ACR Poker, Americas Cardroom joined the Winning Poker Network in 2011. The network has been in operation since 2001 and serves online poker players internationally. Americas Cardroom hosts regular tournament series, events, and cash game offerings across a range of formats and buy-in levels for players around the world.

Media Contact:

Name: Adam Neal

Title: Americas Cardroom Pros Manager

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Phone/WhatsApp: +44 7845 582487

Company: Americas Cardroom

Location: San Jose, Costa Rica

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Source: AMRYTT MEDIA