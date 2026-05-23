MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Spiritual Method Announces Awakening Guide Spiritual Method announces a digital guide focused on holistic healing practices for mind, body, and soul in 2026.

May 22, 2026 1:49 PM EDT | Source: Plentisoft

West Melbourne, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 22, 2026) - Spiritual Method has announced the release of its Spiritual Awakening Guide, a digital program centered on practical holistic healing methods intended to support personal reflection, emotional balance, and spiritual development. The 2026 release reflects the company's stated focus on addressing suffering through accessible tools that combine grounding rituals, energy practices, and structured self-guided exercises. According to Spiritual Method, the guide was created to help individuals approach healing across the mind, body, and soul rather than limiting attention to a single area of well-being.







Spiritual Method Announces Awakening Guide

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:



A Digital Resource Built Around Holistic Practice

The Spiritual Awakening Guide is presented as a self-paced digital resource that brings together a range of wellness practices in one format. Spiritual Method describes the program as a structured path for individuals seeking to release negativity, improve clarity, and reconnect with a sense of personal direction. The guide includes sections on energy protection and recharge, grounding movements, reflective methods for releasing emotional weight, and bath-based self-care rituals designed to support rest and reset.

The company states that the material was developed with an emphasis on practical application. Rather than focusing only on abstract spiritual concepts, the guide organizes its content into repeatable activities and routines that can be incorporated into daily life. These include reflective prompts, grounding techniques, energy awareness tools, and ritual-based self-care practices. Spiritual Method says this practical orientation is central to how the guide differs from more general motivational or inspirational content.

Addressing Healing Across Mind, Body, and Soul

A key element of the announcement is the company's emphasis on whole-person healing. Spiritual Method says the guide was designed around the view that personal suffering often appears across multiple dimensions at once, including mental strain, physical tension, emotional fatigue, and spiritual disconnection. By combining several approaches into one resource, the company aims to support a more integrated healing process.

Owner Orson Stewart El said, "Inner healing should focus on the whole person. Mind, body, and soul are connected, and practical steps can help people move toward greater clarity and peace."

This approach is reflected in the content structure described on the company's website at spiritualmethod. The guide includes routines intended to help users identify emotional blocks, create grounding habits, and develop practices for energy protection. In wellness contexts, energy protection generally refers to routines meant to support emotional boundaries, reduce overstimulation, and encourage a sense of steadiness during daily stress. Spiritual Method positions these practices as tools for personal reflection rather than as medical treatment.

Program Features and Supplementary Materials

According to the company, the guide contains four main sections and an additional bonus section. The primary sections focus on protecting and recharging personal energy, grounding through movement and awareness, releasing negativity to improve clarity, and turning baths into intentional self-care rituals. The bonus section includes shorter tools designed for quick use when time or attention is limited.

Spiritual Method also states that the release includes supplementary materials such as a Spirituality Planner and Journal and a Moon Manifesting resource. These additions are intended to help users track routines, reflect on patterns, and organize personal practices over time. In plain terms, moon-phase alignment refers to planning rituals or intentions around lunar cycles, a practice used in some spiritual traditions as a framework for reflection and goal setting.

The company notes that the guide is offered as a digital product, making it accessible without in-person attendance or physical shipment. This format may appeal to individuals who prefer flexible access and the ability to revisit exercises at their own pace. The website summary also indicates that the program is sold with a 30-day money-back guarantee and secure checkout.

A Timely Release Focused on Accessible Support

The announcement comes at a time when many consumers continue to seek wellness resources that can be used independently at home. Digital programs that combine journaling, guided rituals, and self-reflection have become more common as individuals look for structured ways to manage stress, restore routine, and create personal space for reflection. Spiritual Method's new release enters this environment with a focus on affordability and direct application.

The company's stated mission centers on helping people who are suffering receive meaningful support. In connection with the release, Orson Stewart El said, "If people are suffering on any level, they deserve help that is practical, thoughtful, and centered on real healing."

Spiritual Method also maintains an external business profile and customer review presence through EZlocal, where visitors can view additional business information. While the company's primary offering is digital, its public-facing materials consistently frame the guide as a tool for inner work rooted in reflection, ritual, and personal responsibility.

Practical Solutions as the Core Differentiator

Spiritual Method identifies practical solutions as the central differentiator behind the Spiritual Awakening Guide. The company says the program was created not only to encourage introspection, but also to provide specific steps for acting on that reflection. This includes guided exercises, repeatable rituals, and methods for integrating wellness habits into ordinary routines.

The release positions the guide within a broader conversation about holistic self-development, where many consumers seek resources that are both spiritually informed and action-oriented. By emphasizing structured practices over broad promises, Spiritual Method appears to be aiming for a format that is easy to understand and simple to begin. The company states that its goal is to help individuals cultivate peace, purpose, and a more authentic relationship with themselves through consistent practice.

With the 2026 announcement, Spiritual Method is expanding the visibility of its core digital offering while reinforcing its message that healing should be approached comprehensively. The Spiritual Awakening Guide is now available through the company's website as part of its ongoing focus on practical, holistic support.

About Spiritual Method

Spiritual Method is a wellness brand focused on holistic personal development through digital resources and guided practices. The company was founded on the belief that transformation begins within and emphasizes healing that addresses the mind, body, and soul together. Its Spiritual Awakening Guide brings together grounding rituals, energy practices, reflective exercises, and self-care tools intended to support clarity, balance, and personal empowerment. Visit Spiritual Method or email them at ....

Contact Info:

Name: Orson Stewart El

Email: ...

Organization: Spiritual Method

Website:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit

Source: Plentisoft