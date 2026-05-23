One Dead In Explosion At Hungary's Largest Chemical Complex
"An explosion occurred this morning at the hazardous Olefin-1 facility of MOL Group during the restart following maintenance," he said of the incident in the northern Hungarian city of Tiszaujvaros.
“According to initial information, one person has died and seven people have suffered severe burn injuries.”
Magyar added that firefighting operations are ongoing, while also confirming that no concentrations of hazardous substances above acceptable limits have been detected.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment