Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
One Dead In Explosion At Hungary's Largest Chemical Complex

One Dead In Explosion At Hungary's Largest Chemical Complex


2026-05-23 08:11:28
(MENAFN- AzerNews) One person died Friday in an explosion at Hungary's largest chemical complex, Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced on social media, AzerNEWS reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"An explosion occurred this morning at the hazardous Olefin-1 facility of MOL Group during the restart following maintenance," he said of the incident in the northern Hungarian city of Tiszaujvaros.

“According to initial information, one person has died and seven people have suffered severe burn injuries.”

Magyar added that firefighting operations are ongoing, while also confirming that no concentrations of hazardous substances above acceptable limits have been detected.

MENAFN23052026000195011045ID1111157783



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search