One Dead In Explosion At Hungary's Largest Chemical Complex

MENAFN - AzerNews) One person died Friday in an explosion at Hungary's largest chemical complex, Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced on social media,reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"An explosion occurred this morning at the hazardous Olefin-1 facility of MOL Group during the restart following maintenance," he said of the incident in the northern Hungarian city of Tiszaujvaros.

“According to initial information, one person has died and seven people have suffered severe burn injuries.”

Magyar added that firefighting operations are ongoing, while also confirming that no concentrations of hazardous substances above acceptable limits have been detected.