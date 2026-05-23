Three Children Die, Couple Injured As Roof Collapses In Charsadda At Night
According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred around 3am when the roof of the house suddenly caved in. Rescue personnel, with the help of local residents, recovered all the victims trapped under the rubble.
Also Read: Police Officer Martyred in Suspected Targeted Attack in Khyber's Bara
Rescue sources said 12-year-old Sajawal, 3-year-old Abu Bakar, and 2-year-old Umair lost their lives in the tragic incident.
The injured were identified as 35-year-old Ajaad and 25-year-old Naila, who were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment