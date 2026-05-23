Three Children Die, Couple Injured As Roof Collapses In Charsadda At Night

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Three children were killed while a husband and wife sustained injuries after the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed late at night in the Parang Majoki area of Charsadda district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred around 3am when the roof of the house suddenly caved in. Rescue personnel, with the help of local residents, recovered all the victims trapped under the rubble.

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Rescue sources said 12-year-old Sajawal, 3-year-old Abu Bakar, and 2-year-old Umair lost their lives in the tragic incident.

The injured were identified as 35-year-old Ajaad and 25-year-old Naila, who were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.