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Three Children Die, Couple Injured As Roof Collapses In Charsadda At Night

Three Children Die, Couple Injured As Roof Collapses In Charsadda At Night


2026-05-23 08:10:38
(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Three children were killed while a husband and wife sustained injuries after the roof of a dilapidated house collapsed late at night in the Parang Majoki area of Charsadda district, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to Rescue 1122, the incident occurred around 3am when the roof of the house suddenly caved in. Rescue personnel, with the help of local residents, recovered all the victims trapped under the rubble.

Also Read: Police Officer Martyred in Suspected Targeted Attack in Khyber's Bara

Rescue sources said 12-year-old Sajawal, 3-year-old Abu Bakar, and 2-year-old Umair lost their lives in the tragic incident.

The injured were identified as 35-year-old Ajaad and 25-year-old Naila, who were shifted to hospital for medical treatment.

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Tribal News Network

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