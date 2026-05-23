'Lift Barriers On Wheat Transport' - KP Governor Urges PM

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) Faisal Karim Kundi, the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has stressed the need for the free movement of wheat between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, stating that Article 151(1) of the Constitution guarantees free and fair trade throughout the country and must be fully implemented.

In his statement, Governor Faisal Karim Kundi said that ensuring the unrestricted transportation of wheat between Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is both a constitutional and economic necessity. He added that any artificial restrictions on interprovincial movement are a matter of serious concern.

He further stated that such barriers weaken constitutional guarantees and encourage hoarding and profiteering, which ultimately lead to higher inflation and increased hardships for the public.

The Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa also appealed to the Prime Minister to immediately ensure the free transportation of wheat and provide relief to the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.