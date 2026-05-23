Trump Says He Will Not Attend Son Donald Trump Jr's Wedding

MENAFN - Gulf Times) US President Donald Trump on Friday said he won't be attending the wedding of his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., to ‌Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson because he has ​to stay in ‌Washington for government business.

"While I very ‌much wanted ⁠to ‌be with my son, ‌Don Jr., and the newest member of the Trump ⁠Family, his soon to be wife, Bettina, circumstances pertaining to Government, and my love for the US of America, do not allow me to do so," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social.

"I feel it is important for ​me to remain in Washington, D.C., at the White House during this important period of time," the post continued.

The ‌wedding is taking place ⁠this weekend ​on a small island in the Bahamas, CNN ​reported on Thursday, citing two people familiar with the plans.

A spokesperson for Donald Trump Jr. did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump told reporters on Thursday that Donald Trump Jr. wanted his father to attend, but that it was going to be a "small private affair."

Trump said then he would try ‌to make the wedding ‌but the timing was ⁠bad for him.

"I have a thing called Iran ⁠and other ⁠things," Trump said on Thursday.

The Trump administration is currently engaged in diplomatic talks mediated by Pakistan aimed at securing a deal to end the war with Iran the US and Israel began on February 28 which ​has roiled the global economy.

This is the third time Donald Trump Jr. has been engaged. He was previously married to Vanessa, a former model and actress, for 12 years and the couple has five children together. Vanessa filed for a divorce in 2018. He was later engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle, a US ‌television personality, ​until they separated in 2024.

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